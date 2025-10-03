Green Bay Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 51 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area between Thursday, October 2 and Friday October 3, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Green Bay High School Football Scoreboard.
The big matchup of the weekend in the Green Bay area is No. 16 Neenah playing at No. 13 Kimberly on Friday night at 7:00pm.
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
Sturgeon Bay at Mishicot, 7:00 PM
Bonduel at Peshtigo, 7:00 PM
Marinette at Oconto, 7:00 PM
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
Laconia at Winnebago Lutheran Academy, 11:00 AM
Gladstone at Menominee, 6:00 PM
Bark River-Harris at L'Anse, 6:00 PM
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cadott, 7:00 PM
Kaukauna at Appleton North, 7:00 PM
Johnson Creek at Cambria-Friesland, 7:00 PM
New Holstein at Brillion, 7:00 PM
Wittenberg-Birnamwood at Colby, 7:00 PM
Shawano Community at Xavier, 7:00 PM
Nekoosa at Ripon, 7:00 PM
Reedsville at Hilbert, 7:00 PM
Winneconne at Waupaca, 7:00 PM
Waterloo at Markesan, 7:00 PM
Preble at Southwest, 7:00 PM
Manitowoc Lutheran at Menasha, 7:00 PM
Luxemburg-Casco at Two Rivers, 7:00 PM
Wrightstown at Freedom, 7:00 PM
New London at Fox Valley Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Hortonville at Fond du Lac, 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Springs at Campbellsport, 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic at Roncalli, 7:00 PM
Oshkosh North at West, 7:00 PM
Edgar at Iola-Scandinavia, 7:00 PM
Berlin at Waupun, 7:00 PM
Manitowoc Lutheran at Oostburg, 7:00 PM
North at East, 7:00 PM
Omro at Mayville, 7:00 PM
Clintonville at Little Wolf, 7:00 PM
Shiocton at Oconto Falls, 7:00 PM
Sheboygan Falls at Little Chute, 7:00 PM
Dodgeland at Lourdes, 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Menasha, 7:00 PM
Seymour at Denmark, 7:00 PM
South at Notre Dame Academy, 7:00 PM
Coleman at Northland Pines, 7:00 PM
Valders at Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op, 7:00 PM
West De Pere at Ashwaubenon, 7:00 PM
De Pere at Bay Port, 7:00 PM
Neenah at Kimberly, 7:00 PM
Appleton West at Pulaski, 7:00 PM
Crandon at Crivitz, 7:00 PM
Appleton East at Oshkosh West, 7:00 PM
Kiel at Chilton, 7:00 PM
Lakeland at Antigo, 7:00 PM
Southern Door at Kewaunee, 7:00 PM
Amherst at Weyauwega-Fremont, 7:00 PM
Beaver Dam at Kewaskum, 7:00 PM
Wautoma at Adams-Friendship, 7:00 PM
