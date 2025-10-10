High School

Green Bay Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025

Get Green Bay area schedules and scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continues Thursday, October 9

Spencer Swaim

Bay Port High School's Matt Stevens (12) runs the ball against De Pere High School on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Bay Port High School in Suamico, Wis. Bay Port won the game, 56-7. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
There are 51 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area between Thursday, October 2 and Friday October 3, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Green Bay High School Football Scoreboard.

The big matchup of the weekend in the Green Bay area is No. 11 Bay Port playing at No. 3 West De Pere on Friday night at 7:00pm.

Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025

Seymour (6-1) at New London (1-6), 7:00 PM

Shawano Community (1-6) at Waupaca (1-6), 7:00 PM

Freedom (6-1) at Sheboygan Falls (1-6), 7:00 PM

Fox Valley Lutheran (5-2) at #24 Winneconne (7-0), 7:00 PM

Little Chute (6-1) at Luxemburg-Casco (6-1), 7:00 PM

Denmark (2-5) at Wrightstown (4-3), 7:00 PM

Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 45 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by give ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on our Green Bay Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Negaunee (4-2) at Menominee (6-0), 6:00 PM

Iron Mountain (4-1) at Bark River-Harris (4-1), 6:00 PM

Edwards (0-5) at Menominee (6-0), 7:00 PM

Cameron (2-5) at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (6-1), 7:00 PM

Oshkosh West (1-6) at Hortonville (0-7), 7:00 PM

Hilbert (7-1) at Manitowoc Lutheran (7-0), 7:00 PM

Cambria-Friesland (4-3) at Westfield Area (4-3), 7:00 PM

Menasha (4-3) at South (1-6), 7:00 PM

Ripon (4-3) at Wautoma (2-5), 7:00 PM

Waupun (6-1) at Mauston (0-7), 7:00 PM

Mishicot (3-3) at Marinette (5-2), 7:00 PM

Pulaski (5-2) at Preble (4-3), 7:00 PM

Wittenberg-Birnamwood (4-3) at Marathon (3-4), 7:00 PM

Loyal (4-3) at Weyauwega-Fremont (3-4), 7:00 PM

Iola-Scandinavia (2-5) at Pittsville (2-5), 7:00 PM

Roncalli (5-2) at Valders (3-4), 7:00 PM

Two Rivers (1-6) at Xavier (2-5), 7:00 PM

Markesan (7-0) at Pardeeville (1-6), 7:00 PM

Fond du Lac (4-3) at #8 Neenah (6-1), 7:00 PM

Sturgeon Bay (0-7) at Southern Door (2-5), 7:00 PM

Brillion (5-2) at St. Mary Catholic (3-3), 7:00 PM

North (5-2) at Oshkosh North (7-0), 7:00 PM

Palmyra-Eagle (3-3) at Lourdes (7-0), 7:00 PM

Winnebago Lutheran Academy (4-3) at Lomira (6-1), 7:00 PM

Oostburg (2-5) at Reedsville (3-3), 7:00 PM

Campbellsport (2-5) at Omro (3-4), 7:00 PM

Little Wolf (2-4) at Coleman (5-2), 7:00 PM

#11 Bay Port (6-1) at #3 West De Pere (7-0), 7:00 PM

Bonduel (5-2) at Oconto (2-5), 7:00 PM

West (1-6) at #9 Notre Dame Academy (7-0), 7:00 PM

Mayville (7-0) at Laconia (2-5), 7:00 PM

Northland Pines (4-3) at Oconto Falls (6-1), 7:00 PM

St. Mary's Springs (4-3) at North Fond Du Lac (0-7), 7:00 PM

Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op (1-6) at Chilton (2-5), 7:00 PM

Southwest (0-7) at Ashwaubenon (2-5), 7:00 PM

#15 Kimberly (5-2) at Kaukauna (3-4), 7:00 PM

De Pere (3-4) at Appleton West (3-4), 7:00 PM

Crivitz (5-2) at Clintonville (0-7), 7:00 PM

Shiocton (1-6) at Crandon (3-4), 7:00 PM

#16 Appleton North (5-2) at Appleton East (2-5), 7:00 PM

New Holstein (5-2) at Kiel (3-4), 7:00 PM

Mosinee (5-2) at Antigo (1-6), 7:00 PM

Kewaunee (6-1) at Peshtigo (2-5), 7:00 PM

Kewaskum (0-7) at Plymouth (7-0), 7:00 PM

Adams-Friendship (2-5) at Berlin (6-1), 7:00 PM

