Green Bay Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area between Thursday, September 4 and Friday September 5, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Green Bay High School Football Scoreboard.
Thursday No. 10 Neenah will take on Appleton East and Friday No. 3 West De Pere plays host to Southwest to highlight the ranked action this weekend in the Green Bay area.
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Thursday, September 4, highlighted by No. 22 Appleton North taking on unbeaten Fond du Lac at 7:00pm Central. You can follow every game on our Green Bay Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Brillion vs Chilton, 7:00 PM
Hortonville vs Kaukauna, 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic vs Valders, 7:00 PM
New Holstein vs Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op, 7:00 PM
Kimberly vs Oshkosh West, 7:00 PM
Appleton North vs Fond du Lac, 7:00 PM
Neenah vs Appleton East, 7:00 PM
Roncalli vs Kiel, 7:00 PM
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by a battle of unbeatens between No. 11 Notre Dame Academy and North Golden. You can follow every game on our Green Bay Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Menominee vs Hancock, 6:00 PM
Bark River-Harris vs Iron Mountain, 6:00 PM
Howards Grove vs Manitowoc Lutheran, 7:00 PM
New London vs Winneconne, 7:00 PM
Weyauwega-Fremont vs Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 7:00 PM
Clintonville vs Shiocton, 7:00 PM
Wrightstown vs Sheboygan Falls, 7:00 PM
Seymour vs Shawano Community, 7:00 PM
Southwest vs West De Pere, 7:00 PM
Menasha vs West, 7:00 PM
Mayville vs Winnebago Lutheran Academy, 7:00 PM
Mauston vs Wautoma, 7:00 PM
Reedsville vs Cedar Grove-Belgium, 7:00 PM
Ripon vs Waupun, 7:00 PM
Hilbert vs Random Lake, 7:00 PM
Oshkosh North vs Manitowoc Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Peshtigo vs Mishicot, 7:00 PM
Freedom vs Two Rivers, 7:00 PM
Fox Valley Lutheran vs Xavier, 7:00 PM
Sturgeon Bay vs Marinette, 7:00 PM
Southern Door vs Bonduel, 7:00 PM
Nekoosa vs Berlin, 7:00 PM
Randolph vs Lourdes, 7:00 PM
Campbellsport vs Lomira, 7:00 PM
South vs East, 7:00 PM
Waupaca vs Little Chute, 7:00 PM
Preble vs Bay Port, 7:00 PM
Cambria-Friesland vs Dodgeland, 7:00 PM
Oshkosh North vs Lincoln, 7:00 PM
Denmark vs Luxemburg-Casco, 7:00 PM
Markesan vs Deerfield, 7:00 PM
Notre Dame Academy vs North, 7:00 PM
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser vs Ladysmith, 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Springs vs Laconia, 7:00 PM
Little Wolf vs Northland Pines, 7:00 PM
Omro vs North Fond Du Lac, 7:00 PM
De Pere vs Pulaski, 7:00 PM
Appleton West vs Ashwaubenon, 7:00 PM
Crivitz vs Oconto Falls, 7:00 PM
Crandon vs Coleman, 7:00 PM
Kewaunee vs Oconto, 7:00 PM
Medford vs Antigo, 7:00 PM
Edgewood vs Kewaskum, 7:00 PM
Abbotsford vs Iola-Scandinavia, 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here