Green Bay Packers organization awards girls flag football grants to 20 Wisconsin high schools
The Green Bay Packers are widely regarded as one of the most popular franchises in the National Football League.
They also take great pride in being long-time ambassadors of the game, promoting the sport of football throughout the state of Wisconsin, the nation, and on the world stage.
With the growing popularity of girls flag football across the nation, the Packers have embraced the exciting new challenge of helping to establish high school programs within the state.
As part of the organization's Girls Flag Grant Program, the Packers recently awarded a combined $100,000 to 20 selected Wisconsin high schools to help fund the implementation of girls' flag intramurals and club teams. In addition to the $5,000 grants, each recipient school also received a girls' flag starter kit courtesy of USA Football.
"We are excited to see high schools in Wisconsin developing and executing their own girls flag pilot leagues," said Packers' football outreach manager Ryan Fencl, in a press release. "While many of the participating players are multi-sport athletes, flag football is also opening the door for girls who are still discovering their athletic niche to compete. Since 14 other states already have girls flag as a sanctioned high school sport, it is our goal to have Wisconsin join this list soon. These 20 grant recipient schools, along with others in the state, are helping us make significant strides toward reaching this ultimate goal."
Wisconsin high schools receiving the grant were: Amherst, Appleton East, Appleton North, Appleton West, Catholic Memorial, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Divine Savior Holy Angels, Franklin, Greenfield, Kettle Moraine, Milwaukee Reagan, Milwaukee School of Languages, Milwaukee Washington, Mukwonago, Muskego, Oneida Nation, Port Washington, Waukesha West, Weyauwega-Fremont, and Xavier.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com