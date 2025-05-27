Green Bay Preble High School softball team finishes statement-making regular season 25-0
The Green Bay Preble High School softball team is having the type of special season most can only dream about.
Preble, third-ranked in WIAA Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, won the Fox River Classic Conference championship with an 18-0 league record and finished the regular season 25-0 overall.
The Hornets' momentous 25th victory came in a dramatic 3-2 eight-inning non-conference win over fourth-ranked Sussex Hamilton on May 24. Junior infielder Hannah Von Haden hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth to seal the memorable, resilient road effort.
Top-seeded Preble, which received a first-round bye in the upcoming playoffs, is scheduled to host either eighth-seeded Hortonville or ninth-seeded Appleton North in a D1 regional championship game Thursday.
The rich, storied Preble program has claimed four conference titles over the course of the last five years.
The high-octane Hornets, who have registered 15 shutouts this season, are seeking to become the first Green Bay public school to reach the prestigious WIAA state tournament.
Preble has been powered by the leadership, talent, and relentless determination of 11 all-conference selections.
The Hornets have been led by strong-throwing senior right-hander and pitching ace Katie Geydoshek. The two-time WFSCA all-state selection, three-time reigning Fox River Classic Conference Classic Co-Player of the Year, and Loyola of Chicago recruit, has a 17-0 overall record with 205 strikeouts and 0.36 ERA through 97 innings this season.
Tenley Kuehn, a high-caliber junior right-hander and second-team all-conference selection, completes a dominant 1-2 punch in the circle contributing an 8-0 overall record with 87 strikeouts and 1.49 ERA through 47 innings.
Offensively, the team has been propelled by first-team all-conference freshman designated player Gracie Day ( .522 batting average with 24 hits, 15 runs scored, and 14 RBIs), first-team senior catcher Samantha Foytik (.500 average with 38 hits, 15 runs scored and 26 RBIs), and first-team junior infielder Hannah Von Haden (.500 average with 30 hits, 21 runs scored, and 15 RBIs).
Senior first-team flex player Bella Umentum, senior second-team infielder Ella Cotter, senior honorable mention outfielder Hannah Smith, senior honorable mention utility player Makenna Weidner, junior first-team outfielder Chloe Savage, and freshman honorable mention outfielder Camille Konkol round out the impressive list of all-conference honorees.
Preble veteran head coach Ron Metzler picked up his milestone 300th career victory as his team completed a home-field doubleheader sweep of Sheboygan North (15-0, 12-0) at Finger Road Softball Complex on May 17.
Under Metzler's guidance, the team has combined for a 122-18 overall record during the past five seasons, winning four consecutive regional championships in the process.
