Harlan Kuehn of Lourdes Academy Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Lourdes Academy junior edge rusher Harlan Kuehn for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 12-Nov. 16), consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Lourdes Academy standout came out on top.
Kuehn registered 13 tackles with a sack as the top-seeded Knights defeated second-seeded Hilbert 24-14 in a WIAA Division 7 third-round playoff game on Nov. 7.
Kuehn received 53% of the vote to claim top honors, Muskego senior Brody Axelson finished second (23%), Grafton senior Max Glab took third (13%), and Whitefish Bay senior Reggie Hart was fourth (5%). The were 1,517 votes registered in the poll.
