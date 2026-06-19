Harper Sheehan of Hayward Voted Wisconsin High School Girls Track and Field's Top Athlete of 2026
Congratulations to Hayward junior Harper Sheehan for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Girls Track and Field's Top Athlete of 2026.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2026 accomplishments of 18 talented athletes from throughout the state June 11-June 18), the Hayward standout came out on top.
Sheehan claimed a WIAA Division 2 state title in the 400 meters, finishing in a meet-record time of 54.56 seconds at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships on June 5-6.
Sheehan earned 59% of the vote to earn top honors, Arrowhead senior Payton Eicher finished second (36%), Arrowhead senior Elise Schroeder took third (7%), and Osceola senior Elletta Uddin was fourth (5%).
Other nominees included:
Ella Anderson, Franklin, sophomore
Anderson captured a WIAA Division 1 state title in the high jump, finishing with a winning height of 5 feet, 7 inches.
Juliana Doerner, Mishicot, sophomore
Doerner won a WIAA Division 3 state title in the 200 meters, finishing in a meet-record time of 24.04 seconds.
Payton Eicher, Arrowhead, senior
Eicher claimed WIAA Division 1 state titles in the long jump (19 feet, 9 inches) and triple jump (39 feet, 9 3/4 inches). She was also a member of the first-place 4x100 relay (46.52).
Rylee Faehling, West Bend West, senior
Faehling claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 300 hurdles, finishing in a winning time of 42.0 seconds.
Sydney Falkowski, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, senior
Falkowski won a WIAA Division 2 state title in the 100-meter dash, finishing in a first-place time of 11.96 seconds.
Ciara Hartman, Bloomer, junior
Hartman won a WIAA Division 2 state title in the 1,600 meters (4:55.09), was second in the 3,200 (10:36.70), and was a key member of the winning meet-record setting 4x800 relay (9:02.77).
Sydney Knautz, Dominican, senior
Knautz claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the 100-meter dash, finishing in a meet-record time of 11.94 seconds.
Karstin McCabe, Whitefish Bay, freshman
McCabe claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in a winning time of 10 minutes, 24.22 seconds.
Lauren McCalla, Menomonie, senior
McCalla won WIAA Division 1 state titles in the 800-meter run (2:08.68) and 1,600 (in a meet-record time of 4:38.54).
Shelby Meyer, Clear Lake, senior
Meyer claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the discus, finishing with a winning distance of 154 feet, 6 inches.
Jaycee Michek, Bangor, junior
Michek claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the 300 hurdles, finishing in meet-record time of 43.58 seconds.
Hannah Miller, Kewaunee, senior
Miller captured a WIAA Division 3 state title in the 800 meters, finishing in a winning time of 2 minutes, 11.62 seconds.
Sydnee Nelson, Oshkosh West, senior
Nelson won a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 100 hurdles, finishing in a first-place time of 13.94 seconds.
Kyenret Rinkam, Brookfield Central, junior
Rinkam defended her WIAA Division 1 state title in the 100-meter dash (11.62 seconds) and followed with a victory in the 200 (23.82).
Elise Schroeder, Arrowhead, senior
Schroeder won the pole vault with a meet-record winning height of 13 feet, 6 inches, claiming her third consecutive WIAA Division 1 state title in the process.
Emma Severson, Neenah, sophomore
Severson won WIAA Division 1 state titles in the shot put (47 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and discus (156 feet, 6 inches).
Elletta Uddin, Osceola, senior
Uddin captured WIAA Division 2 state titles in the 100 hurdles (13.44), 300 hurdles (42.33), and long jump (19 feet, 1 inch). She established state records in both hurdle events, finished as a four-time champion in each race, and successfully defended her title in long jump.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
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Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.