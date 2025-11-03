Jackson Guenzler-Soda of Verona Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Verona junior Jackson Guenzler-Soda for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week.
In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 29-Nov. 1) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Verona standout came out on top.
Guenzler-Soda registered 11 tackles as the fifth-seeded Wildcats (7-3 overall) defeated fourth-seeded Milwaukee Pulaski co-op 51-8 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game on Oct. 24.
Guenzler-Soda received 47% of the vote to claim top honors, Wauwatosa East senior Rashied Bullocks finished second (34%), Crivitz senior Brody MacNeil placed third (14%), and West De Pere junior Cooper Borowicz was fourth (2%). There were 11,671 votes registered in the poll.
