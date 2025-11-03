High School

Jackson Guenzler-Soda of Verona Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week

Guenzler-Soda earned 47% of the vote to outdistance Wauwatosa East senior Rashied Bullocks, who finished second with 34%

In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 29-Nov. 1) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Verona standout came out on top.

Guenzler-Soda registered 11 tackles as the fifth-seeded Wildcats (7-3 overall) defeated fourth-seeded Milwaukee Pulaski co-op 51-8 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game on Oct. 24.

Guenzler-Soda received 47% of the vote to claim top honors, Wauwatosa East senior Rashied Bullocks finished second (34%), Crivitz senior Brody MacNeil placed third (14%), and West De Pere junior Cooper Borowicz was fourth (2%). There were 11,671 votes registered in the poll.

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

