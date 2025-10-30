Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - Oct. 29, 2025
Each week, there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best defensive standout from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Aeden Sontag of Sussex Hamilton.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until November 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order, and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players.)
Levi Anderson, Grantsburg, senior
Anderson registered 13 tackles and recovered a fumble as top-seeded Grantsburg (10-0 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Laconia 38-9 in a WIAA Division 5 first-round playoff game.
Cooper Borowicz, West De Pere, junior
Borowicz registered 12 tackles as top-seeded No. 3-ranked West De Pere (10-0 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Hartford 70-33 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.
Rashied Bullocks, Wauwatosa East, senior
Bullocks registered 12 tackles with a sack as sixth-seeded Wauwatosa East (6-4 overall) upset third-seeded Milwaukee King 22-13 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.
Noah Dodds, Mukwonago, senior
Dodds registered 13 tackles with a sack as fourth-seeded No. 18 Mukwonago (7-3 overall) defeated fifth-seeded Oconomowoc 24-0 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
Brendan Foley, Arrowhead, senior
Foley registered seven tackles and recovered a fumble as top-seeded No. 7 Arrowhead (9-1 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Wausau West 56-12 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
Jackson Guenzler-Soda, Verona, junior
Guenzler-Soda registered 11 tackles as fifth-seeded Verona (7-3 overall) defeated fourth-seeded Milwaukee Pulaski co-op 51-8 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
Teddy Kogutkiewicz, Lake Country Lutheran, junior
Kogutkiewicz registered 12 tackles with a sack as top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran (9-1 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Kiel 42-6 in a WIAA Division 5 first-round playoff game.
Garrett Lom, Pulaski, junior
Lom registered eight tackles as fifth-seeded Pulaski (7-3 overall) upset fourth-seeded Milton 23-20 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.
Brody MacNeil, Crivitz, senior
MacNeil registered eight tackles as fifth-seeded Crivitz (7-3 overall) defeated fourth-seeded Reedsville 42-27 in a WIAA Division 7 first-round playoff game.
Miles Muilenburg, Grafton, senior
Muilenburg registered nine tackles as top-seeded Grafton (10-0 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Medford 49-14 in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game.
Jack Murray, Brookfield East, senior
Murray registered 10 tackles as fourth-seeded No. 15 Brookfield East (8-2 overall) defeated fifth-seeded D.C. Everest 19-13 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
Rex Reilly, Tomahawk, senior
Reilly registered nine tackles as top-seeded Tomahawk (9-1 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Omro 41-14 in a WIAA Division 5 first-round playoff game.
Tyler Schmidt, Edgar, junior
Schmidt registered 14 tackles as top-seeded No. 20 Edgar defeated eighth-seeded Loyal-Greenwood 21-14 in a WIAA Division 6 first-round playoff game.
Bode Schulz, Rice Lake, sophomore
Schulz registered seven tackles with a sack as second-seeded No. 10 Rice Lake (9-1 overall) defeated seventh-seeded Kaukauna 30-20 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.
Oliver Wenning, Middleton, senior
Wenning registered 12 tackles as third-seeded No. 22 Middleton (9-1 overall) defeated sixth-seeded Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon 63-8 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
