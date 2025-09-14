High School

Jaxsen Siudzinski of Ashwaubenon Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Offensive Lineman of 2025

Siudzinski earned 29% of the vote to outdistance Lake Mills senior Levi Stark, who finished second with 20%

Jeff Hagenau

Jaxsen Siudzinski of Ashwaubenon (78) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's top returning offensive lineman of 2025
Jaxsen Siudzinski of Ashwaubenon (78) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's top returning offensive lineman of 2025 / Ashwaubenon Football

Congratulations to Ashwaubenon senior Jaxsen Siudzinski for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top returning offensive lineman of 2025.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 20 tough, battle-tested offensive linemen from throughout the state) September 4-September 12, the Ashwaubenon standout came out on top.

The All-Fox River Classic Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Ashwaubenon to a fifth-place finish in the league standings and berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

Siudzinski received 29% of the vote to claim top honors, Lake Mills senior Levi Stark finished second (20%), Franklin senior Henry Vallee placed third (17%), Bay Port senior Aiden Dirksen took fourth (11%), and Sun Prairie East senior Edward Witkiewicz was fifth (9%).

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin