Jaxsen Siudzinski of Ashwaubenon Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Offensive Lineman of 2025
Congratulations to Ashwaubenon senior Jaxsen Siudzinski for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top returning offensive lineman of 2025.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 20 tough, battle-tested offensive linemen from throughout the state) September 4-September 12, the Ashwaubenon standout came out on top.
The All-Fox River Classic Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Ashwaubenon to a fifth-place finish in the league standings and berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Siudzinski received 29% of the vote to claim top honors, Lake Mills senior Levi Stark finished second (20%), Franklin senior Henry Vallee placed third (17%), Bay Port senior Aiden Dirksen took fourth (11%), and Sun Prairie East senior Edward Witkiewicz was fifth (9%).
