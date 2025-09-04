Vote: Who Is High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Offensive Lineman Entering 2025?
With the exciting, highly anticipated high school football season now entering its third week of games, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best returning players throughout the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best.
We began with the talented quarterbacks, hard-working running backs, versatilewide receivers, standout tight ends, and hard-hitting linebackers so now let's focus on the tough offensive linemen from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!
Voting remains open until September 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2024 season; the poll is below the list of players)
Elian Albiter, Wauwatosa West, senior
The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection helped lead Wauwatosa West to a second-place league finish and berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Cole Biscobing, New Berlin Eisenhower, junior
The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection helped lead New Berlin Eisenhower to a third-place league finish and berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
Hawk Denor, Kettle Moraine, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection helped lead Kettle Moraine to a fourth-place finish in the highly competitive league standings.
Aiden Dirksen, Bay Port, senior
The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) second-team selection helped lead Bay Port to a second-place finish in the league standings, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and 12-2 overall record.
Wyatt Graffin, Columbus, senior
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state selection and All-Capitol Conference first-team selection helped lead Columbus to a league championship, a berth in the third round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and an 11-1 overall record.
Taurean Harris, Whitnall, senior
The All-Woodland Conference first-team selection helped lead Whitnall to a third-place finish in the league standings, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and a 7-3 overall record.
Hunter Mallinger, Sussex Hamilton, junior
The All-Greater Metro Conference second-team selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a second-place league finish, berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and 7-3 overall record.
Gavin Meier, Janesville Parker, senior
The versatile, highly touted offensive lineman was an All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection last season.
Miles Muilenberg, Grafton, senior
The All-Woodland Conference first-team selection helped lead Grafton to a league championship, third-round berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and an 11-1 overall record.
Cole Reiter, Germantown, senior
The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection helped lead Germantown to third place in the league standings, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and an 8-3 overall record.
Patrick Roecker, Oconomowoc, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection helped lead Oconomowoc to a share of the league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and an 8-2 overall record.
Neeko Rogers Jr., Catholic Memorial, senior
The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection helped lead Catholic Memorial to a share of the league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state title game, and an 11-3 overall record.
Sam Simpson, River Falls, senior
The versatile, highly touted offensive lineman was a WFCA all-state selection and All-Big Rivers Conference first-team selection last season.
Jaxsen Siudzinski, Ashwaubenon, senior
The All-Fox River Classic Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Ashwaubenon to a fifth-place finish in the league standings and berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Levi Stark, Lake Mills, senior
The All-Capitol Conference first-team selection helped lead Lake Mills to second place in the league standings, a berth in the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and 10-2 overall record.
Tucker Thieneman, Pewaukee, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Pewaukee to third place in the league standings and a berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
James Thomas, Oak Creek, senior
The WFCA all-state selection and All-Southeast Conference first-team selection helped lead Oak Creek to a third-place finish in the league standings, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 6-4 overall record.
Henry Vallee, Franklin, senior
The All-Southeast Conference first-team selection helped lead Franklin to a league championship, a berth in the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 10-1 overall record.
Sam Vokes, Fond du Lac, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Fond du Lac to a third-place league finish and a berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Edward Witkiewicz, Sun Prairie East, senior
The All-Badger (Large Division) second-team selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a second-place league finish, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.
