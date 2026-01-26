Jayda King of Racine St. Catherine's Voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Rebounder of 2025-26
Congratulations to Racine St. Catherine's sophomore small forward Jayda King for being voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Rebounder for the 2025-26 season.
In the fan-voted poll (held Jan. 18-Jan. 25), consisting of 17 talented players from throughout the state, the Racine St. Catherine's standout came out on top.
King is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game (4.3 offensive, 8.0 defensive) in leading the Angels (10-6 overall).
King received 50% of the vote (5,483) to claim top honors, Shawano senior Leah Nordin finished second (43%) with Argyle-Pecatonica junior Brooke Wellnitz and Shell Lake sophomore Quinn Schenkenberg each placing third third (2%). There were 10, 911 votes registered in the week-long poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com