Vote: Who is Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Rebounder of 2025-26?
With the action-packed Wisconsin high school girls basketball season in full swing, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding players and cast your vote for the best.
We began by looking at the prolific individual scoring threats and high-caliber 3-point shooters so now its time to take a closer look at the top rebounders from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of high-caliber girls basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until January 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Bound.com and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Freya Alberg, Tomahawk, senior
Alberg is averaging 13.0 rebounds per game (4.6 offensive, 8.4 defensive) in leading Tomahawk (8-5 overall).
Ali Chestelson, Viroqua, freshman
Chestelson is averaging 13.2 rebounds per game (5.5 offensive, 7.6 defensive) in leading Viroqua (10-4 overall).
Rianna Dye, Platteville, junior
Dye is averaging 13.6 rebounds per game (6. 1 offensive, 7.5 defensive) in leading Platteville (13-3 overall).
Gwenn Elliott, Kohler, sophomore
Elliott is averaging 12.2 rebounds per game (5.9 offensive, 6.3 defensive) in leading Kohler (11-2 overall).
Melaina Granquist, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, senior
Granquist is averaging 12.5 rebounds per game (5.0 offensive, 7.5 defensive) in leading Wittenberg-Birnamwood (13-0 overall).
Sarah Hodgson, Horicon, junior
Hodgson is averaging 14.1 rebounds per game (4.8 offensive, 9.3 defensive) in leading Horicon (6-7 overall).
Jayda King, Racine St. Catherine's, sophomore
King is averaging is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game (4.3 offensive, 8.0 defensive) in leading Racine St. Catherine's (10-2 overall).
Ella Myers, River Valley, junior
Myers is averaging 12.4 rebounds per game (4.6 offensive, 7.9 defensive) in leading River Valley (9-6 overall).
Leah Nordin, Shawano, senior
Nordin is averaging 12.4 rebounds per game (4.5 offensive, 7.9 defensive) in leading Shawano (8-6 overall).
Nyajuacni Riak, Madison La Follette, sophomore
Riak is averaging 13.5 rebounds per game (3.9 offensive, 9.6 defensive) in leading Madison La Follette (12-2 overall).
Quinn Schenkenberg, Shell Lake, sophomore
Schenkenberg is averaging 13.3 rebounds per game (4.4 offensive, 8.9 defensive) in leading Shell Lake (11-3 overall).
Addison Schmidt, Rice Lake, junior
Schmidt is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game (4.8 offensive, 7.5 defensive) in leading Rice Lake (12-2 overall).
Macy St. Lawrence, Greendale, senior
St. Lawrence is averaging 13.0 rebounds per game (5.0 offensive, 8.0 defensive) in leading Greendale (9-5 overall).
Amirah Taylor, Golda Meier, senior
Taylor is averaging 15.2 rebounds per game (5.5 offensive, 9.2 defensive) in leading Golda Meier (8-7 overall).
Abigail Treichel, River Falls, senior
Treichel is averaging 14.2 rebounds per game (6. 2 offensive, 8.0 defensive) in leading River Falls (9-5 overall).
Brooke Wellnitz, Argyle-Pecatonica, junior
Wellnitz is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game (4.8 offensive, 7.0 defensive) in leading Argyle-Pecatonica (13-1 overall).
Ava Widdell, Waupaca, senior
Widdell is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game (6.0 offensive, 5.8 defensive) in leading Waupaca (7-6 overall).
About Our Athlete Poll Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
