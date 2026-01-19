High School

Vote: Who is Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Rebounder of 2025-26?

Here are 17 candidates for your voting consideration

Jeff Hagenau

Shawano High School senior Leah Nordin (14) fights to maintain possession versus West De Pere's Mia Racine (4) and Alexa Rattray (1) in a game on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.
Shawano High School senior Leah Nordin (14) fights to maintain possession versus West De Pere's Mia Racine (4) and Alexa Rattray (1) in a game on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the action-packed Wisconsin high school girls basketball season in full swing, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding players and cast your vote for the best.

We began by looking at the prolific individual scoring threats and high-caliber 3-point shooters so now its time to take a closer look at the top rebounders from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of high-caliber girls basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until January 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Bound.com and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)

Freya Alberg, Tomahawk, senior

Alberg is averaging 13.0 rebounds per game (4.6 offensive, 8.4 defensive) in leading Tomahawk (8-5 overall).

Ali Chestelson, Viroqua, freshman

Chestelson is averaging 13.2 rebounds per game (5.5 offensive, 7.6 defensive) in leading Viroqua (10-4 overall).

Rianna Dye, Platteville, junior

Dye is averaging 13.6 rebounds per game (6. 1 offensive, 7.5 defensive) in leading Platteville (13-3 overall).

Gwenn Elliott, Kohler, sophomore

Elliott is averaging 12.2 rebounds per game (5.9 offensive, 6.3 defensive) in leading Kohler (11-2 overall).

Melaina Granquist, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, senior

Granquist is averaging 12.5 rebounds per game (5.0 offensive, 7.5 defensive) in leading Wittenberg-Birnamwood (13-0 overall).

Sarah Hodgson, Horicon, junior

Hodgson is averaging 14.1 rebounds per game (4.8 offensive, 9.3 defensive) in leading Horicon (6-7 overall).

Jayda King, Racine St. Catherine's, sophomore

King is averaging is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game (4.3 offensive, 8.0 defensive) in leading Racine St. Catherine's (10-2 overall).

Ella Myers, River Valley, junior

Myers is averaging 12.4 rebounds per game (4.6 offensive, 7.9 defensive) in leading River Valley (9-6 overall).

Leah Nordin, Shawano, senior

Nordin is averaging 12.4 rebounds per game (4.5 offensive, 7.9 defensive) in leading Shawano (8-6 overall).

Nyajuacni Riak, Madison La Follette, sophomore

Riak is averaging 13.5 rebounds per game (3.9 offensive, 9.6 defensive) in leading Madison La Follette (12-2 overall).

Quinn Schenkenberg, Shell Lake, sophomore

Schenkenberg is averaging 13.3 rebounds per game (4.4 offensive, 8.9 defensive) in leading Shell Lake (11-3 overall).

Addison Schmidt, Rice Lake, junior

Schmidt is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game (4.8 offensive, 7.5 defensive) in leading Rice Lake (12-2 overall).

Macy St. Lawrence, Greendale, senior

St. Lawrence is averaging 13.0 rebounds per game (5.0 offensive, 8.0 defensive) in leading Greendale (9-5 overall).

Amirah Taylor, Golda Meier, senior

Taylor is averaging 15.2 rebounds per game (5.5 offensive, 9.2 defensive) in leading Golda Meier (8-7 overall).

Abigail Treichel, River Falls, senior

Treichel is averaging 14.2 rebounds per game (6. 2 offensive, 8.0 defensive) in leading River Falls (9-5 overall).

Brooke Wellnitz, Argyle-Pecatonica, junior

Wellnitz is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game (4.8 offensive, 7.0 defensive) in leading Argyle-Pecatonica (13-1 overall).

Ava Widdell, Waupaca, senior

Widdell is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game (6.0 offensive, 5.8 defensive) in leading Waupaca (7-6 overall).

About Our Athlete Poll Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin