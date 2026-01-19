High School

Brooklynn Lucassen of Green Bay Preble Voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top 3-Pt. Shooter of 2025-26

Lucassen earned 52% of the vote to outdistance Wauwatosa East senior Ellie Deprey, who finished second with 25%

Green Bay Preble junior Brooklynn Lucassen has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin Girls Basketball's Top 3-Point Shooter.
Congratulations to Green Bay Preble junior shooting guard Brooklynn Lucassen for being voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top 3-point Shooter for the 2025-26 season.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Jan. 12-Jan. 18), consisting of 17 talented players from throughout the state, the Preble standout came out on top.

Lucassen, who earned All-Fox River Classic Conference honorable mention honors last season, has converted 34 of 84 shots from 3-point range (40.5%) through 13 games for the Hornets (7-8 overall).

Lucassen received 52% of the vote (27,389) to claim top honors, Wauwatosa East senior Ellie Deprey finished second (25%), Valders senior Zoey Siders placed third (6%), Madison Memorial senior Avery Blue took fourth (5%), Notre Dame Academy senior Aspen Abel was fifth (2%), with DeForest junior Brinley Goninen, Kettle Moraine sophomore Quinn Lodes, and Wisconsin Dells senior Ashiya Hopkins each coming in sixth (1%). There were 52,108 votes registered in the spirited week-long poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

