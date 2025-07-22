High School

Kailie Westphal of Waupun Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Catcher of 2025

Westphal earned 57% of the vote to outdistance Wisconsin Lutheran junior Grace Solie, who finished second with 14%

Waupun senior Kailie Westphal has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's top softball catcher of 2025.
Waupun High Athletics

Congratulations to Waupun senior Kailie Westphal for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top softball catcher for 2025.

In the highly enthusiastic, fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 20 talented catchers from throughout the state) July 3-July 20, the Waupun Warriors' standout catcher came out on top.

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection, East Central Conference Player of the Year, and DePaul University recruit finished with a .516 batting average, 13 home runs, and 21 stolen bases as Waupun earned a share of the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and ended the season 18-10 overall.

Westphal received 57% of the vote (34,911) to claim top honors, Wisconsin Lutheran junior Grace Solie finished second (14%), Xavier sophomore Kalia Stammer placed third (10%), Menasha junior Daviani Felix took fourth (9%), and Fond du Lac senior Reghan Ziegler was fifth (5%). There were more than 61,000 votes registered in the spirited 18-day poll.

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

