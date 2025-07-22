Kailie Westphal of Waupun Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Catcher of 2025
Congratulations to Waupun senior Kailie Westphal for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top softball catcher for 2025.
In the highly enthusiastic, fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 20 talented catchers from throughout the state) July 3-July 20, the Waupun Warriors' standout catcher came out on top.
The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection, East Central Conference Player of the Year, and DePaul University recruit finished with a .516 batting average, 13 home runs, and 21 stolen bases as Waupun earned a share of the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and ended the season 18-10 overall.
Westphal received 57% of the vote (34,911) to claim top honors, Wisconsin Lutheran junior Grace Solie finished second (14%), Xavier sophomore Kalia Stammer placed third (10%), Menasha junior Daviani Felix took fourth (9%), and Fond du Lac senior Reghan Ziegler was fifth (5%). There were more than 61,000 votes registered in the spirited 18-day poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com