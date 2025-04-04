Kaukauna softball team looking to rebound after shocking season-ending loss to halt historic winning streak
As the powerhouse Kaukauna High School softball team slowly walked from the field following a stinging season-ending loss in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament semifinals on June 7, 2024, it was reminded that all good things eventually come to an end.
It wasn't just any loss as Top 10 nationally ranked Kaukauna had won 108 consecutive games (dating back to May 20, 2021), tying for the second-longest high school softball winning streak in United States history, and standing as the longest streak of any sport in Wisconsin high school sports history.
The Galloping Ghosts' impressive mark was second only to the all-time record 112-game winning streak established by Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, Louisiana) from 1980-1983.
Kaukauna's memorable final victory of the streak came as it defeated eighth-seeded Hamilton, 9-0, in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game at the University of Wisconsin's Goodman Softball Complex on June 6, 2024. The Ghosts finished the season 27-1 overall.
With the pressure to maintain what had been the nation's longest current winning streak in the rearview mirror, high-powered Kaukauna has turned it's sights back to the ultimate goal of winning a state championship this season.
Kaukauna is scheduled to open the season at Middleton in a non-conference game on Saturday, April 5 at noon.
The Galloping Ghosts have claimed five D1 state championships in program history including three straight over the course of the historic run (2021, 2022, and 2023).
Despite the impressive string of championships, the memory of last year's shocking, uncharacteristic last-inning playoff setback has proven to be perfect motivation.
"There’s a little bit of a fire in their belly," said Kaukauna head coach Tim Roehrig, in an interview with WBAY-TV reporter Joey DuBois. "There’s a little bit of frustration and anger from last year, and I think that’s been built up from over the winter. We had some pretty spirited weight room sessions this year. With 72 weight room sessions they were definitely ready to get back out here and show everybody where they’re at. Definitely a little bit extra in their gut this year.”
Kaukauna is the four-time defending Fox Valley Association champion and has claimed 14 conference titles in program history.
The return of eight starters from last year's experienced, battle-tested squad will only help with the team's early progression.
Kaukauna will be led by hard-throwing 5-foot-7 senior right-hander Karly Meredith, the two-time reigning Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, two-time Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association D1 Player of the Year, and three-time first-team all-state selection.
The University of Virginia recruit finished 27-1 overall last season, allowing seven earned runs on 45 hits with 335 strikeouts and dominant 0.30 ERA through 163 1/3 innings. She has a current career record of 68-1.
Offensively, she was also a force, maintaining a .481 batting average with eight home runs, 24 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.
"I've played with these girls forever and now it's our turn and it's our year," said Meredith, in an interview with Appleton Post-Crescent reporter Ricardo Arguello. "I think we're going to have even more drive, even more passion and even more want. We don't want to go down without winning it. Everyone wants to have their last game be a win. It's going to drive us even more to want it and go get it."
Junior outfielder Paige Bodenheimer, also a first-team all-state selection last season, followed with a .494 batting average with 31 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.
Other notable returning players on the deep, talented roster for Kaukauna include senior infielder Jozy Ebben (.389 batting average, 29 RBIs), senior outfielder Summer Schmidt, junior catcher Taylor Federwitz (.371 batting average, 18 RBIs), and sophomore designated player Lilly Boyle.
“As a group we don’t like losing,” added Roehrig, a member of the WFSCA Hall of Fame. “While maybe that’s behind us, it’s also a feeling that we wanna get back on that same track and get right back at it again. So while one chapter ended, we wanna start that next chapter and get rolling again.”
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com