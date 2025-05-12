Lakeland Union High School softball star Saylor Timmerman etches her name in the record books
Saylor Timmerman has been one of Wisconsin's premier high school softball pitchers over the course of the last four years.
Timmerman, a strong-throwing 6-foot-1 senior right-hander for Lakeland Union High School, fittingly put an exclamation point on that statement as she recently reached the prestigious 1,000-career strikeout milestone.
With the impressive accomplishment, the University of Arkansas recruit etched her name in the record books by becoming only the fifth pitcher in Wisconsin (WIAA) high school softball history to accomplish the memorable feat.
The history-making strikeout came in the third inning of Lakeland's 27-0 road victory over Eau Claire Memorial at Gelein Field on May 3.
The reigning Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 2 Player of the Year, Great Northern Conference Player of the Year, and highly touted five-star collegiate recruit has helped lead Lakeland, which is 6-3 in the league standings and 14-6 overall. The Thunderbirds are currently tied for third and riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak.
"Saylor is a difference-maker in the circle and one of the most sought-after pitchers in the 2025 class," said Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel, in a press release. "She has an exceptional ability to change planes and speed. Her spin and break of her pitches are some of the best nationally in her class. We are excited for Saylor to be a Razorback.”
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com