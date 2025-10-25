Latest on Green Bay East Football Coach, School Disagreement
The superintendent of Green Bay Area Public School District has released her first comments regarding a Wisconsin high school head football coach being placed on administrative leave.
Vicki Bayer sent a letter home to Green Bay East High School students, families and staff members in regards to Niko Sila being on paid administrative leave. That decision was made just hours before Green Bay East was set to face rival Green Bay West.
“Dear East Families, Students and Staff,” the statement read (thanks to FOX 11 for the quotes). “As you are aware, Manager of Student Engagement, Attendance and Advocacy and Football Coach Niko Sila, is on paid administrative leave. As this is a personal matter, we cannon provide any additional information.
“I fully respect and understand that members of our community wish to express their perspectives after learning of the leave. The Green Bay Area Public School District is committed to ensuring that all employees are treated fairly and that investigations are conducted thoroughly and without bias.”
Green Bay East Finished Season 2-7 Overall
Student-led walk-outs and a petition in favor of Sila have taken place. Bayer did not that “Code of Conduct rules still applied” to those that protested.
Along with being the head football coach at Green Bay East, Sila is the school’s manager of engagement, attendance and advocacy.
The Red Devils went 2-7 during the season, includng a 7-3 loss to Green Bay West.