High School

Live score updates: Notre Dame vs. Wausau West in Wisconsin high school boys hockey state tournament

Get game updates from the matchup between the Tritons and the Warriors in the 2025 Wisconsin (WIAA) boys hockey state tournament

Sam Heyn

Notre Dame Academy's Nathan Antti (3) celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during their hockey sectional final game against the Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha Rockets Friday, February 28, 2025, at Community First Champion Center in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. Notre Dame Academy won 4-2. Notre Dame needs two more wins in this state tournament to repeat their championship in 2024.
Notre Dame Academy's Nathan Antti (3) celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during their hockey sectional final game against the Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha Rockets Friday, February 28, 2025, at Community First Champion Center in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. Notre Dame Academy won 4-2. Notre Dame needs two more wins in this state tournament to repeat their championship in 2024. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 3 Tritons play the No. 2 Warriors in the 2025 Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys hockey state tournament Division 1 semifinals on Mar. 7 at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena in Middleton, WI.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

This page will be updated with goals and information throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

More 2025 Wisconsin (WIAA) boys hockey state tournament coverage

Download the SBLive App

Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest men's high school hockey news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Heyn | samuelheyn@gmail.com | @sam_heyn

Published
Sam Heyn
SAM HEYN

Sam Heyn is a sports reporter based in Iowa City, IA, currently in his fourth-year at the University of Iowa. Along with reporting for The Daily Iowan, their student newspaper, he previously wrote for Iowa's News Now in Cedar Rapids, IA and live commentated for Fuller Digital Solutions in Cherokee, IA. Sam has been writing since 2025.

Home/Wisconsin