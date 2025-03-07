Live score updates: Notre Dame vs. Wausau West in Wisconsin high school boys hockey state tournament
Get game updates from the matchup between the Tritons and the Warriors in the 2025 Wisconsin (WIAA) boys hockey state tournament
The No. 3 Tritons play the No. 2 Warriors in the 2025 Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys hockey state tournament Division 1 semifinals on Mar. 7 at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena in Middleton, WI.
The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
This page will be updated with goals and information throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
More 2025 Wisconsin (WIAA) boys hockey state tournament coverage
Download the SBLive App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest men's high school hockey news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Heyn | samuelheyn@gmail.com | @sam_heyn
Published