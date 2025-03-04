Wisconsin boys high school hockey state semifinal matchups and predictions (3/4/25)
The stage is set! Wisconsin boys high school hockey has reached the state semifinals.
Following last week’s sectional championships, the WIAA has reseeded the final four teams in each division. Now, the path is clear for these remaining teams as they battle for a state championship.
The schedule is also set for this week.
The Division 2 semifinals will open the state tournament on March 6. The first game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., followed by the second matchup at 1:30 p.m.
The Division 1 semifinals will take place on March 7. Those games will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Winners from each semifinal will advance to the state championships on March 8. The Division 2 State Championship will begin at 11 a.m. and the Division 1 State Championship will begin at 7 p.m.
All games will be played at Bob Suter’s Legacy20 Arena in Middleton, WI.
High School on SI has the predictions for which four teams will come out on top and play for the State Championship in Division 1 and Division 2. And believe it, these predictions were no easy task.
DIVISION 2
Mar. 6, 9:30 a.m.
(1) Tomahawk vs. (4) McFarland
Prediction: Tomahawk 5-2
The Hatchets dominated in their last three playoff games, averaging a 5.3 goal differential. Their most recent game was their sectional championship, traveling to Mosinee (5-1) and taking care of the Indians. Tomahawk is one of or if not the strongest team in Division 2 and look to continue the strong performances they have put on lately.
On the other hand, the Spartans have had to go to overtime the last two games to get this far. Most recently, it took five overtimes to get past Monona Grove (2-1). I said that the Spartans were fatigued last week. They proved me wrong this past time around, but I just don't think they have the gas to take out the kingpins that are coming.
Mar. 6, 1:30 p.m.
(2) Amery vs. (3) Somerset
Prediction: Amery 2-1
It's a battle for the Middle Border Conference, so both teams look to secure their final bragging rights, but more importantly, they look to secure their first ever bid to the state championship. Both come into the matchup having escaped their previous matchups that went into overtime, with Amery defeating Hayward (2-1) and Somerset defeating River Falls (3-2).
Amery and Somerset have also played each other twice already; Amery won the first (7-0) and they tied the second time around (3-3). I expect a dog fight out of these two, but I think that history will repeat itself, and the Warriors will advance to their first ever state championship game against Tomahawk or McFarland.
DIVISION 1
Mar. 7, 10 a.m.
(1) Brookfield vs. (4) Edgewood
Prediction: Brookfield 4-3
The Stars are on a mission to get back to the state championship after finishing state runner-ups to Notre Dame last season. They recently shut out Arrowhead (4-0) in their sectional championship. The Crusaders have been extremely dominant throughout the postseason, only allowing one goal through three games and most recently shutting out Verona (6-0).
These two have had one game of prior history, and it was Brookfield defeating Edgewood (4-2) at The Ponds of Brookfield Ice Arena. The Crusaders have been extremely hot, but I expect them to cool off a little bit against a team as championship hungry as the Stars are. You could argue that these two teams are the best two remaining in Division 1, making this matchup championship level caliber.
Mar. 7, 2 p.m.
(2) Wausau West vs. (3) Notre Dame
Prediction: Notre Dame 3-2
Wausau West enters the State Semifinals fresh off a sectional championship victory over Eau Claire Memorial (3-1). The Warriors are aiming for their first championship game appearance since 2015. What lies ahead for them is an emerging Notre Dame team who just pulled off a major upset, taking down top-seeded Neenah (4-2) to claim their sectional title. The Tritons set their sights on overcoming a tough Wausau West squad as they push to defend their 2024 state championship.
These teams met once during the regular season, with Wausau West securing a 2-1 victory at Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon. However, Notre Dame has shown significant growth since that matchup, proving their resilience with tough postseason wins like last game and their win over No. 2 St. Mary's Springs.
If my Division 1 predictions hold true, we’ll see a rematch of last season’s state championship game.
