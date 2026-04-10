Longtime Marquette University High School Baseball Coach Forced To Resign After Successful 15-year Tenure

Sal Bando Jr. has resigned as head varsity baseball coach at Marquette University High School after a memorable, successful 15-year tenure.

The Stunning Early-Season Move Followed an Anonymous Tip

Last week's stunning, controversial early-season decision was prompted by an anonymous letter submitted to the school athletic director and WIAA citing a clear violation of the WIAA's offseason player-contact rule, ultimately forcing the well-respected longtime coach to resign.

The Son of Milwaukee Brewers' Legend Sal Bando Had 250 Career Wins

Bando, the son of former Milwaukee Brewer player and general manager Sal Bando, amassed a 250-138 overall record in guiding Marquette (his alma mater), including four WIAA state championships (2012, 2014, 2020, and 2021).

Marquette officials emphasized the move was made in an attempt to maintain the team's postseason eligibility. "As a result, we have made the difficult decision to make an immediate change to our baseball coaching staff," the school said in a statement.

The Alleged Violation Centered Around Offseason Contact with Players

Bando has also been a hitting coordinator at Prospect Training Academy for seven years, a facility where five of the current Marquette baseball players train year-round.

The primary issue centered around WIAA rules that limit contact between coaches and athletes outside the sport's season and sanctioned summer practices.

Bando Jr. Was 'Blown Away' by the Decision

"I was blown away," said Bando, in an interview with WISN-12 TV's Pat Timlin. "I did not want to get in the way of their ability to play in the postseason, because it is the most fun time of the year. With the current state of high school sports with things like the NIL, the rule needs to be looked at and we need to evolve with the times."

Bando went into further detail in an official open letter to the WIAA posted on X.

"We were informed by the WIAA that one of three outcomes would follow: 1) Five players would be removed from the team; 2) The coaches would be removed and/or 3) The team would be rendered ineligible for the postseason. That made the decision simple. I agreed to a forced resignation because it's never been about me. It's always been about the kids."

"I have dedicated my entire professional career to coaching, mentoring, and positively impacting young people. For 27 years, coaching student-athletes has been my life's work. From the University of Wisconsin-Parkside at age 28, to NCAA Division 1 High Point University in North Carolina, and now in my 50s, back at my alma mater, Marquette University High School."

"For the past seven years, I have worked full-time as an instructor at Prospect Training Academy, a developmental program for athletes ages 9-17. This has never been a secret. I have been fully transparent about my role - it is publicly listed on our website, and coaches throughout the Greater Metro Conference, including WIAA district representatives have been aware of it."

The WIAA Said It Is Not Involved in the Personnel Decisions of Schools

The WIAA was quick to point out that it does not make personnel decisions related to coaches of member schools.

"The WIAA is not involved in personnel decisions made by member schools, including decisions regarding the employment status of coaches," WIAA communications director Todd Clark said in a statement. "Those matters are handled solely by the local school or district. WIAA’s role is to administer rules and regulations established through a member-school governance process and reviewed annually."

Marquette officials stated that WIAA rules involving coach-athlete contact have evolved in recent years alongside broader changes in youth sports, including expanded coaching contact days and updated guidance for camps and clinics. The school added that it takes "full responsibility" for ensuring staff and students understand current rules and emphasized that it will strengthen training and communication going forward.

"Baseball is similar to life," Bando added. "You have to ride the wave, the ups and downs, and I know I’m going to be moving forward and I expect the boys to as well."

The Hilltoppers placed third in the highly competitive Greater Metro Conference in 2025, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and finished with a 13-14 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com