Jacob Misiorowski Is Torching MLB Records With His Otherworldly Fastball

Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski has been on a torrid run this season, but in particular over the course of his last five starts.

In that span, Misiorowski has been nothing short of dominant. He’s pitched 31 1/3 innings in the month of May, surrendering just one earned run while striking out 49 batters and allowing 11 hits and six walks. That’s good for a 0.29 ERA and a 0.54 WHIP while maintaining a K/9 over 14. Over his last six starts, Misiorowski has had eight-plus strikeouts in every single outing and hasn’t surrendered a single extra-base hit in that span. In MLB history, no other pitcher has kept such a streak alive for more than four consecutive starts, per Codify Baseball.

But what makes Misiorowski so hard for opponents to hit? Much of it is due to his ridiculous velocity, and his ability to maintain it even while pitching deep into games. His Monday start against the Cardinals saw him become the first pitcher in the pitch-tracking era to throw 50 pitches at 100-plus mph. Misiorowski had 57 pitches reach triple digits on Monday, and 40 of those clocked in over 101 mph. Only three other starting pitchers in league history have thrown more than 40 pitches above 101 mph in their entire careers, let alone in a single start.

It’s unprecedented to see a pitcher still reaching triple digits into the fifth, sixth or even seventh inning of games. Misiorowski is a unicorn in that regard, seemingly able to throw as hard in the sixth inning as he is in the first inning. Misiorowski’s first 10 pitches of Monday’s game were clocked at over 101 mph. In the seventh inning, his fastball was still sitting over 100 mph and even touching 102 mph.

In fact, of Misiorowski’s 12 strikeouts against the rival Cardinals, nine of them were registered over 100 mph. That is the most strikeout pitches at 100-plus mph in a single game in MLB’s pitch-tracking era (since 2008).

Statcast ranks his fastball, which he throws 61% of the time, in the 99th percentile with an average velocity of 99.7 mph. Over the last month, his fastball has been thrown harder than ever before in his career, reaching an average of 100.7 mph.

Misiorowski continues to defy what baseball fans thought was possible on the mound, and in doing so he’s landed himself in some elite company. He’s the fastest pitcher to 100 strikeouts in a season (11 starts) since Spencer Strider in 2023. He’s also the second pitcher since 1901 to record 100-plus strikeouts while surrendering 50 or less total bases in their first 11 starts, per Opta Stats. The only other pitcher to achieve that was Jacob deGrom in 2021.

In his second season in MLB, Misiorowski is looking like a full fledged Cy Young candidate. He’s defying pitching logic with his combination of velocity and endurance. For fans, it’s game-breaking to watch. For Misiorowski, it’s just another day on the job.

“I feel like that’s how it should be every day. I feel like that’s where I’m at, so I feel like that’s just my normal,” Misiorwoski said of throwing six consecutive 103 mph pitches to open the game, via MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Jacob Misiorowski: “That’s what I do. I throw hard.” pic.twitter.com/fwMDvRRBjZ — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 25, 2026

He told reporters that he focused on training his lower half over the offseason, which has played a big role in his increased velocity. When asked about his record-setting 57 pitches over 100 mph, Misiorowski didn’t seem too impressed.

“That’s what I do. I throw hard,” he said.

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