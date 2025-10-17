High School

Madison Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Madison area schedules and scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continues on Friday, October 17

Spencer Swaim

Darlington quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler (13) prepares to take the snap in a season-opening non-conference game at Platteville on Aug. 22, 2025.
Darlington quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler (13) prepares to take the snap in a season-opening non-conference game at Platteville on Aug. 22, 2025. / Michelle Marie, Darlington Athletics

There are 43 games schedules across the Madison metro area Friday, October 17 including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourMadison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

No. 2 Waunakee hosts Milton, while No. 17 Darlington hits the road to play Belleville Friday night kicking off at 7:00pm.

Madison High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

Ithaca 4-4 at New Lisbon 1-7, 7:00 PM

Brookwood 5-3 at Necedah 0-8, 7:00 PM

Cashton 5-3 at Royall 4-4, 7:00 PM

Riverdale 2-6 at Iowa-Grant 4-4, 7:00 PM

River Ridge 3-5 at Pecatonica 1-6, 7:00 PM

Nekoosa 2-6 at Mauston 0-8, 7:00 PM

Waupun 7-1 at Wisconsin Dells 3-5, 7:00 PM

Milton 7-1 at Waunakee 8-0, 7:00 PM

Marshall 4-4 at Waterloo 5-3, 7:00 PM

Johnson Creek 7-1 at Randolph 4-4, 7:00 PM

Cambridge 7-1 at Markesan 8-0, 7:00 PM

Prairie du Chien 5-3 at Richland Center 4-4, 7:00 PM

Mount Horeb / Barneveld 6-2 at Portage 3-5, 7:00 PM

Platteville 4-4 at Brodhead / Juda 0-8, 7:00 PM

Turner 4-4 at Columbus 6-2, 7:00 PM

Palmyra-Eagle 3-4 at Cambria-Friesland 4-4, 7:00 PM

Fort Atkinson 0-8 at Monona Grove 7-1, 7:00 PM

Fennimore 6-2 at Mineral Point 4-4, 7:00 PM

Fall River/Rio Co-op 3-5 at Poynette 6-2, 7:00 PM

Whitewater 1-6 at Evansville 7-1, 7:00 PM

Reedsburg 5-3 at Tomah 1-7, 7:00 PM

Sauk Prairie 6-2 at Edgewood 8-0, 7:00 PM

Boscobel 0-8 at Wauzeka-Steuben 6-2, 7:00 PM

McFarland 2-5 at Edgerton 6-2, 7:00 PM

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 1-7 at Southwestern 1-7, 7:00 PM

Wautoma 2-6 at Berlin 7-1, 7:00 PM

Oregon 3-5 at Sun Prairie West 2-6, 7:00 PM

Beloit Memorial 2-6 at Elkhorn 6-2, 7:00 PM

Monroe 1-7 at East Troy 2-6, 7:00 PM

Horicon 1-7 at Lodi 6-2, 7:00 PM

Parker 2-6 at East 0-8, 7:00 PM

Dodgeville 1-7 at River Valley 6-2, 7:00 PM

Dodgeland 0-8 at Westfield Area 5-3, 7:00 PM

Baraboo 0-8 at Sparta 3-5, 7:00 PM

Lancaster 4-4 at New Glarus / Monticello 7-1, 7:00 PM

Hillsboro 4-4 at Bangor 7-1, 7:00 PM

Stoughton 2-6 at Lakeside Lutheran 1-7, 7:00 PM

Sun Prairie East 4-4 at DeForest 2-6, 7:00 PM

Clinton 6-2 at Lake Mills 7-1, 7:00 PM

Pardeeville 1-7 at Deerfield 1-7, 7:00 PM

La Follette 2-6 at Madison Memorial 3-5, 7:00 PM

Darlington 8-0 at Belleville 4-4, 7:00 PM

Verona 5-3 at Craig 4-4, 7:00 PM

