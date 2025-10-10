Madison Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 44 games schedules across the Madison metro area between, Friday, October 3 to Saturday, October 4, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
No. 2 Waunakee, No. 17 Darlington, and No. 25 Middleton are all in action with games Friday night kicking off at 7:00pm.
Madison High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
Highland (5-2) at De Soto (4-2), 7:00 PM
Madison High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled across the Madison metro area on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Columbus (5-2) at Cedar Grove-Belgium (3-3), 7:00 PM
Ithaca (4-3) at Brookwood (4-3), 7:00 PM
Clinton (5-2) at Horicon (1-6), 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (4-3) at Cashton (4-3), 7:00 PM
Wisconsin Dells (3-4) at Nekoosa (1-6), 7:00 PM
Cambria-Friesland (4-3) at Westfield Area (4-3), 7:00 PM
Necedah (0-7) at Royall (3-4), 7:00 PM
Black Hawk (5-0) at Riverdale (2-5), 7:00 PM
New Glarus / Monticello (6-1) at River Valley (6-1), 7:00 PM
Wauzeka-Steuben (5-2) at River Ridge (3-4), 7:00 PM
Richland Center (3-4) at Brodhead / Juda (0-7), 7:00 PM
Jefferson (4-3) at McFarland (2-4), 7:00 PM
Ripon (4-3) at Wautoma (2-5), 7:00 PM
Waupun (6-1) at Mauston (0-7), 7:00 PM
Poynette (5-2) at Marshall (4-3), 7:00 PM
Markesan (7-0) at Pardeeville (1-6), 7:00 PM
Fall River/Rio Co-op (3-4) at Cambridge (6-1), 7:00 PM
Evansville (6-1) at Monroe (1-6), 7:00 PM
Sun Prairie West (2-5) at Monona Grove (6-1), 7:00 PM
Milton (6-1) at Sun Prairie East (4-3), 7:00 PM
Sauk Prairie (5-2) at Stoughton (2-5), 7:00 PM
Edgewood (7-0) at Mount Horeb / Barneveld (6-1), 7:00 PM
Iowa-Grant (3-4) at Boscobel (0-7), 7:00 PM
Edgerton (5-2) at Whitewater (1-5), 7:00 PM
Sparta (3-4) at Reedsburg (4-3), 7:00 PM
Mineral Point (3-4) at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op (1-6), 7:00 PM
Oregon (2-5) at Fort Atkinson (0-7), 7:00 PM
Union Grove (7-0) at Beloit Memorial (2-5), 7:00 PM
Belleville (4-3) at Fennimore (5-2), 7:00 PM
Lodi (5-2) at Turner (4-3), 7:00 PM
Platteville (3-4) at Dodgeville (1-6), 7:00 PM
Randolph (3-4) at Dodgeland (0-7), 7:00 PM
Logan (5-2) at Baraboo (0-7), 7:00 PM
Lancaster (4-3) at Prairie du Chien (4-3), 7:00 PM
Bangor (6-1) at New Lisbon (1-6), 7:00 PM
Lakeside Lutheran (0-7) at Portage (3-4), 7:00 PM
#2 Waunakee (7-0) at DeForest (2-5), 7:00 PM
Deerfield (1-6) at Waterloo (4-3), 7:00 PM
#25 Middleton (6-1) at La Follette (2-5), 7:00 PM
Cuba City (2-5) at #17 Darlington (7-0), 7:00 PM
Craig (4-3) at West (4-3), 7:00 PM
Southwestern (1-6) at Fulton (1-6), 7:00 PM
Madison High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
Madison Memorial (2-5) at Parker (2-5), 12:00 PM
East (0-7) at Verona (4-3), 7:00 PM
