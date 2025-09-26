Madison Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26-27, 2025
There are 46 games schedules across the Madison metro area between, Friday, September 26 to Saturday, September 27, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
There are two ranked teams in action this weekend in the Madison area with No. 2 Waunakee going to Oregon and No. 16 Darlington going to Fennimore.
Madison High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Madison metro area on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Highland (4-1) vs Wonewoc-Center (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Clinton (4-1) vs Columbus (4-1) at 7:00 PM
New Lisbon (0-5) vs Hillsboro (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Ithaca (2-3) vs Necedah (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Sauk Prairie (4-1) vs Mount Horeb / Barneveld (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Richland Center (2-3) vs River Valley (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Monroe (1-4) vs McFarland (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Ripon (2-3) vs Mauston (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Waupun (5-0) vs Wautoma (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Marshall (2-3) vs Cambridge (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Prairie du Chien (2-3) vs Brodhead / Juda (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Poynette (4-1) vs Markesan (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Iowa-Grant (2-3) vs Potosi (5-0) at 7:00 PM
New Glarus / Monticello (5-0) vs Platteville (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Cambria-Friesland (3-2) vs Parkview (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Turner (3-2) vs Mineral Point (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Waterloo (3-2) vs Pardeeville (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Palmyra-Eagle (3-1) vs Randolph (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Milton (4-1) vs Fort Atkinson (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Sun Prairie East (4-1) vs Monona Grove (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Stoughton (2-3) vs Portage (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Boscobel (0-5) vs River Ridge (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Jefferson (3-2) vs Edgerton (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Belleville (2-3) vs Southwestern (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Wisconsin Dells (2-3) vs Berlin (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Cuba City (2-3) vs Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Waunakee (5-0) vs Oregon (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Beloit Memorial (1-4) vs Wilmot (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Lourdes (5-0) vs Westfield Area (3-2) at 7:00 PM
East Troy (1-4) vs Whitewater (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Madison Memorial (0-5) vs East (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Baraboo (0-5) vs Reedsburg (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Lancaster (2-3) vs Dodgeville (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Royall (3-2) vs Bangor (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Edgewood (5-0) vs Lakeside Lutheran (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Delavan-Darien (3-2) vs Evansville (5-0) at 7:00 PM
DeForest (2-3) vs Sun Prairie West (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Lake Mills (5-0) vs Lodi (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Fall River/Rio Co-op (2-3) vs Deerfield (1-4) at 7:00 PM
La Follette (2-3) vs West (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Darlington (5-0) vs Fennimore (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Parker (1-4) vs Craig (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Adams-Friendship (1-4) vs Nekoosa (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Madison High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
Riverdale (0-5) vs Pecatonica (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Verona (3-2) vs Middleton (4-1) at 7:00 PM
