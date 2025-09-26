High School

Madison Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26-27, 2025

Get Madison area schedules and scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continues on Friday, September 26

Spencer Swaim

Waunakee puts its perfect 5-0 record on the line Friday night
Waunakee puts its perfect 5-0 record on the line Friday night / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 46 games schedules across the Madison metro area between, Friday, September 26 to Saturday, September 27, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

There are two ranked teams in action this weekend in the Madison area with No. 2 Waunakee going to Oregon and No. 16 Darlington going to Fennimore.

Madison High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

Highland (4-1) vs Wonewoc-Center (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Clinton (4-1) vs Columbus (4-1) at 7:00 PM

New Lisbon (0-5) vs Hillsboro (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Ithaca (2-3) vs Necedah (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Sauk Prairie (4-1) vs Mount Horeb / Barneveld (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Richland Center (2-3) vs River Valley (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Monroe (1-4) vs McFarland (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Ripon (2-3) vs Mauston (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Waupun (5-0) vs Wautoma (2-3) at 7:00 PM

Marshall (2-3) vs Cambridge (5-0) at 7:00 PM

Prairie du Chien (2-3) vs Brodhead / Juda (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Poynette (4-1) vs Markesan (5-0) at 7:00 PM

Iowa-Grant (2-3) vs Potosi (5-0) at 7:00 PM

New Glarus / Monticello (5-0) vs Platteville (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Cambria-Friesland (3-2) vs Parkview (2-3) at 7:00 PM

Turner (3-2) vs Mineral Point (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Waterloo (3-2) vs Pardeeville (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Palmyra-Eagle (3-1) vs Randolph (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Milton (4-1) vs Fort Atkinson (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Sun Prairie East (4-1) vs Monona Grove (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Stoughton (2-3) vs Portage (2-3) at 7:00 PM

Boscobel (0-5) vs River Ridge (2-3) at 7:00 PM

Jefferson (3-2) vs Edgerton (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Belleville (2-3) vs Southwestern (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Wisconsin Dells (2-3) vs Berlin (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Cuba City (2-3) vs Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Waunakee (5-0) vs Oregon (2-3) at 7:00 PM

Beloit Memorial (1-4) vs Wilmot (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Lourdes (5-0) vs Westfield Area (3-2) at 7:00 PM

East Troy (1-4) vs Whitewater (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Madison Memorial (0-5) vs East (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Baraboo (0-5) vs Reedsburg (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Lancaster (2-3) vs Dodgeville (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Royall (3-2) vs Bangor (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Edgewood (5-0) vs Lakeside Lutheran (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Delavan-Darien (3-2) vs Evansville (5-0) at 7:00 PM

DeForest (2-3) vs Sun Prairie West (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Lake Mills (5-0) vs Lodi (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Fall River/Rio Co-op (2-3) vs Deerfield (1-4) at 7:00 PM

La Follette (2-3) vs West (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Darlington (5-0) vs Fennimore (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Parker (1-4) vs Craig (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Adams-Friendship (1-4) vs Nekoosa (0-5) at 7:00 PM

Madison High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025

Riverdale (0-5) vs Pecatonica (1-4) at 7:00 PM

Verona (3-2) vs Middleton (4-1) at 7:00 PM

