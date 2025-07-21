Marek Bolson of Oconomowoc Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Baseball Player of 2025
Congratulations to Oconomowoc senior Marek Bolson for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top baseball player for 2025.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 20 talented players from throughout the state July 10-July 17), the Oconomowoc Raccoons' standout catcher came out on top.
The first-team all-state selection, first-team All-Classic 8 Conference honoree, and Kent State University recruit generated a .403 batting average with 11 extra-base hits, 26 runs scored, and 19 RBIs as Oconomowoc tied for second place in the highly contested league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season 17-10 overall.
Bolson earned 51% of the vote to take top honors, Hudson junior shortstop Jace Mataczynski was second (40%), Pewaukee senior pitcher Owen Dobberstein placed third (3%), and Germantown senior pitcher/shortstop Evan Lauer took fourth (1%). There were more than 5,000 votes registered in the week-long poll.
