Max Palmtag of Whitnall Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Wide Receiver of 2025
Congratulations to Max Palmtag of Whitnall on being voted High School on SI Wisconsin's top wide receiver of the 2025 season.
In the enthusiastic, fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 20 talented wide receivers from throughout the state) August 13-August 25, the Whitnall Falcons' standout came out on top.
The All-Woodland Conference first-team selection finished with 36 catches for 603 yards and 12 touchdowns as Whitnall placed third in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and ended the season 7-3 overall.
Palmtag received 38% of the vote to claim top honors, Arrowhead senior Harper Hughes finished second (25%), Waukesha North senior Chase Muchow placed third (11%), Burlington senior Jackson BeBow took fourth (9%), and West De Pere senior Judeah Kniskern was fifth (8%). There were 13,948 votes registered in the spirited poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com