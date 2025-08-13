Vote: Who Is the Top Wisconsin High School Wide Receiver Entering the 2025 Football Season
With the exciting start of the highly anticipated high school football season on the horizon, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best returning players throughout the state of Wisconsinand let you vote on who you think is the best of the best.
We began with the talented quarterbacks and hard-working running backs so now let's focus on the versatile wide receivers from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!
Voting remains open until August 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2024 season; the poll is below the list of players)
Devonte Bacon, Waunakee, senior
The All-Badger Conference (Large Division) honorable mention selection finished with 35 catches for 419 yards and one touchdown as Waunakee won the league championship, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and ended the year 10-2 overall.
Jackson BeBow, Burlington, senior
The All-Southern Lakes Conference second-team selection finished with 23 catches for 563 yards and seven touchdowns as Burlington placed third in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished with a 6-4 overall record.
Coltan Breit, Stratford, senior
The All-Central Wisconsin Conference honorable mention selection finished with 29 catches for 521 yards and seven touchdowns as Stratford won the league championship, claimed the WIAA Division 5 state title, and ended the year 14-0 overall.
Dalton Clark, Oshkosh North, senior
The All-Fox River Classic Conference first-team selection finished with 56 catches for 1,092 yards and 10 touchdowns as Oshkosh North placed third in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and ended the season 6-4 overall.
Xavier Edwards, D.C. Everest, senior
The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection finished with 49 catches for 951 yards and seven touchdowns as D.C. Everest won the league championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and ended the year 10-3 overall.
Michael Farr, Racine Case, senior
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association first-team all-state selection finished with 48 catches for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns as Racine Case placed second in the Southeast Conference, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and ended the year 9-2 overall.
Christian Griffin, Germantown, senior
The All-Greater Metro Conference honorable mention selection contributed 31 catches for 436 yards and five touchdowns as Germantown placed third in the league standings, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and ended the year 8-3 overall.
Lamont Hamilton, Racine St. Catherine's, senior
The All-Metro Classic Conference first-team selection finished with 30 catches for 751 yards and 15 touchdowns as Racine St. Catherine's won the league championship, captured the WIAA Division 4 state championship, and ended the year 14-0 overall.
Grant Hardy, Appleton North, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association second-team selection finished with 29 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns as Appleton North placed second in the league standings and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Harper Hughes, Arrowhead, senior
The WFCA honorable mention selection and All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection finished with a team-high 49 catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns as Arrowhead earned a share of the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and end the year 9-3 overall.
Judeah Kniskern, West De Pere, senior
The versatile, consistent receiver finished with 57 catches for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns as West De Pere won the Fox River Classic Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and ended the season 11-2 overall.
Jacoby Moore, Sun Prairie East, senior
The All-Badger Conference (Large Division) honorable mention selection contributed 24 catches for 355 yards and one touchdown as Sun Prairie East finished second in the Badger Conference (Large Division) standings, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and ended the year 7-4 overall.
Chase Muchow, Waukesha North, senior
The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection finished with 51 catches for 821 yards and eight touchdowns as Waukesha North placed fourth in the Parkland Conference standings.
Max Palmtag, Whitnall, senior
The All-Woodland Conference first-team selection finished with 36 catches for 603 yards and 12 touchdowns as Whitnall placed third in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and ended the season 7-3 overall.
Ryan Quigley, Winneconne, junior
The All-Bay Conference second-team selection finished with 40 catches for 508 yards and nine touchdowns as Winneconne won the league championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and ended the year 12-1 overall.
Dustin Roach, Catholic Memorial, junior
The All-Parkland Conference selection finished with 15 catches for 428 yards and four touchdowns as Catholic Memorial earned a share of the league championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state finals, and ended the season 11-3 overall.
Kobe Russell, Prescott, senior
The All-Middle Border Conference first-team selection finished with 36 catches for 647 yards and eight touchdowns as Prescott placed second in the league standings, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and ended the year 9-2 overall.
Ashton Van Beek, Neenah, junior
The All-Fox Valley Association honorable mention selection finished with 19 catches for 466 yards and two touchdowns as Neenah earned a share of the Fox Valley Association championship, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and ended the year 9-3 overall.
Kavanaugh Weyenberg, Kaukauna, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association honorable mention selection finished with 57 catches for 566 yards and five touchdowns as Kaukauna earned a share of the league championship, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and ended the season 9-3 overall.
Shaundel Williams, Oak Creek, senior
The talented transfer from South Milwaukee, WFCA all-state honorable mention selection, and All-Woodland Conference first-team selection finished with 75 catches for 967 yards and six touchdowns.
