Middleton High School boys lacrosse team looks to maintain standing as best in state
With the vivid memory of winning a state title still freshly etched in its mind, the Middleton High School boys lacrosse team is entering the 2025 spring season determined to prove itself as a worthy elite-level contender.
Middleton, which finished the season 19-3 overall, defeated Neenah 7-6 to capture the inaugural WIAA state boys lacrosse championship at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie, Wis., on June 8, 2024.
The Cardinals scored two pressure-packed goals within the final two minutes of regulation to overcome a one-goal deficit.
Junior attackman Arjay Johnson scored what proved to be the winning goal off an assist from senior attackman Gabe Passini with 37 seconds remaining to complete the dramatic comeback.
Middleton, ranked third in the latest state poll by WisconsinLaxNumbers.com, has carried the momentum over into the early season and currently maintains a 5-1 overall record. The strong start has included victories over Sun Prairie (14-9), Janesville (14-2), Kimberly (11-8), Neenah (8-3), and Oregon (13-4).
The Cardinals are led by a quartet of captains including senior Arjay Johnson, senior midfielder Troy Teff, senior defenseman Dash Johanson, and junior defenseman Oliver Wenning.
Middleton, which has won four consecutive games, has combined to outscore the opposition by a 64-34 margin this season.
Head coach Nate Lutterman's squad is scheduled to host fifth-ranked Appleton, 5-1, in a non-conference showdown tonight at 7 p.m.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com