Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 62 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Friday October 17, including ten games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The ranked on ranked matchup of the night in the Milwaukee area has No. 1 Muskego going to No. 13 Mukwonago in a huge clash to end the regular season.
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
North 1-2 at Reagan Prep 6-1, 4:30 PM
Hamilton 4-3 at King 4-3, 4:30 PM
Big Foot 1-7 at Aurora Central Catholic 6-1, 6:00 PM
Brookfield Central 3-5 at Hamilton 6-2, 7:00 PM
Bradford 7-1 at Case 6-2, 7:00 PM
North 5-3 at Menasha 5-3, 7:00 PM
Cedar Grove-Belgium 3-4 at Howards Grove 4-3, 7:00 PM
Catholic Memorial 7-1 at South 3-5, 7:00 PM
Cedarburg 2-6 at Slinger 6-2, 7:00 PM
Wilmot 1-7 at Westosha Central 0-8, 7:00 PM
Whitefish Bay 3-5 at Hartford 3-4, 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Lutheran 0-7 at South Milwaukee 0-8, 7:00 PM
Menomonee Falls 2-5 at Brookfield East 6-2, 7:00 PM
West Allis Central 1-6 at West 3-5, 7:00 PM
Wauwatosa East 4-4 at North 3-5, 7:00 PM
Waupun 7-1 at Wisconsin Dells 3-5, 7:00 PM
Milton 7-1 at Waunakee 8-0, 7:00 PM
Waterford 4-4 at Burlington 5-3, 7:00 PM
Marshall 4-4 at Waterloo 5-3, 7:00 PM
Johnson Creek 7-1 at Randolph 4-4, 7:00 PM
Cambridge 7-1 at Markesan 8-0, 7:00 PM
Brown Deer 2-6 at Luther Prep 3-5, 7:00 PM
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 5-3 at Port Washington 5-3, 7:00 PM
Indian Trail 3-5 at Park 0-8, 7:00 PM
St. Thomas More 2-6 at University School of Milwaukee 2-6, 7:00 PM
Turner 4-4 at Columbus 6-2, 7:00 PM
Hale 2-5 at West 3-5, 7:00 PM
Greenfield 6-3 at Wisconsin Lutheran 5-3, 7:00 PM
Whitnall 7-1 at Greendale 3-5, 7:00 PM
Grafton 8-0 at Shorewood/Messmer 0-4, 7:00 PM
Germantown 5-3 at Marquette University 4-4, 7:00 PM
Palmyra-Eagle 3-4 at Cambria-Friesland 4-4, 7:00 PM
Horlick 2-6 at Franklin 8-0, 7:00 PM
Fort Atkinson 0-8 at Monona Grove 7-1, 7:00 PM
Whitewater 1-6 at Evansville 7-1, 7:00 PM
Eisenhower 3-4 at New Berlin West 7-1, 7:00 PM
St. Joseph 8-0 at St. Francis 4-4, 7:00 PM
Shoreland Lutheran 5-3 at St. Catherine's 7-1, 7:00 PM
McFarland 2-5 at Edgerton 6-2, 7:00 PM
Beloit Memorial 2-6 at Elkhorn 6-2, 7:00 PM
Lomira 6-2 at Mayville 8-0, 7:00 PM
Oostburg 2-6 at Hilbert 7-2, 7:00 PM
Living Word Lutheran 1-6 at Milwaukee Academy of Science 3-5, 7:00 PM
East 0-8 at Nicolet 3-6, 7:00 PM
Plymouth 8-0 at Beaver Dam 4-4, 7:00 PM
Random Lake 1-6 at Pius XI Catholic 4-5, 7:00 PM
Dodgeland 0-8 at Westfield Area 5-3, 7:00 PM
Lincoln 1-7 at South 1-7, 7:00 PM
Sheboygan Falls 1-7 at Denmark 2-6, 7:00 PM
Pewaukee 4-4 at Oconomowoc 4-4, 7:00 PM
Stoughton 2-6 at Lakeside Lutheran 1-7, 7:00 PM
Delavan-Darien 5-3 at Jefferson 5-3, 7:00 PM
Tremper 2-6 at Oak Creek 4-4, 7:00 PM
Badger 8-0 at Union Grove 8-0, 7:00 PM
Clinton 6-2 at Lake Mills 7-1, 7:00 PM
Lake Country Lutheran 7-1 at Martin Luther 6-2, 7:00 PM
Laconia 2-6 at Campbellsport 3-5, 7:00 PM
Brookfield Academy 5-4 at Cudahy 3-5, 7:00 PM
Kewaskum 0-8 at Watertown 1-7, 7:00 PM
Arrowhead 7-1 at Kettle Moraine 2-6, 7:00 PM
Muskego 7-1 at Mukwonago 6-2, 7:00 PM
