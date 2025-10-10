High School

Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025

Get Milwaukee area schedules and scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continues on Thursday, October 9

Spencer Swaim

Milwaukee Rufus King High School's Bennett Words (33) tackles De Pere High School's Caden Schampers (10) during a WIAA Division 1 Level One playoff game on Friday, October 25, 2024, at De Pere High School in De Pere, Wis. De Pere won the game, 45-3. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Milwaukee Rufus King High School's Bennett Words (33) tackles De Pere High School's Caden Schampers (10) during a WIAA Division 1 Level One playoff game on Friday, October 25, 2024, at De Pere High School in De Pere, Wis. De Pere won the game, 45-3. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 71 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area from Thursday, October 9 to Friday, October 10, including ten games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The two ranked on ranked matchups of the weekend in the Milwaukee area are No. 22 Slinger going to No. 6 Homestead and No. 12 Hamilton going to No. 7 Arrowhead on Friday night.

Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025

Madison University (0-2) at Vincent (1-3), 6:00 PM

North (1-1) at Bay View (4-3), 6:00 PM

Barack Obama Career & Tech (2-4) at South (0-1), 6:00 PM

Brookfield East (5-2) at Marquette University (4-3), 7:00 PM

Freedom (6-1) at Sheboygan Falls (1-6), 7:00 PM

Milwaukee Academy of Science (2-5) at Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School (0-7), 7:00 PM

Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 65 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Friday, October 10. you can follow every game on the Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Living Word Lutheran (1-5) at Aurora Central Catholic (5-1), 6:00 PM

Columbus (5-2) at Cedar Grove-Belgium (3-3), 7:00 PM

Catholic Central (1-6) at Brookfield Academy (4-4), 7:00 PM

Case (5-2) at Horlick (2-5), 7:00 PM

Clinton (5-2) at Horicon (1-6), 7:00 PM

Wisconsin Lutheran (4-3) at Shorewood/Messmer (0-3), 7:00 PM

Nicolet (2-6) at Whitefish Bay (3-4), 7:00 PM

#22 Slinger (6-1) at #6 Homestead (7-0), 7:00 PM

Westosha Central (0-7) at Burlington (4-3), 7:00 PM

Hartford (2-4) at Cedarburg (2-5), 7:00 PM

Milwaukee Lutheran (0-6) at Whitnall (6-1), 7:00 PM

South (2-5) at West Allis Central (1-5), 7:00 PM

#13 Mukwonago (5-2) at West (3-4), 7:00 PM

Menasha (4-3) at South (1-6), 7:00 PM

West (3-4) at New Berlin West (6-1), 7:00 PM

Jefferson (4-3) at McFarland (2-4), 7:00 PM

#20 Catholic Memorial (6-1) at Wauwatosa East (4-3), 7:00 PM

Waupun (6-1) at Mauston (0-7), 7:00 PM

Martin Luther (5-2) at Brown Deer (2-5), 7:00 PM

Watertown (1-6) at Kettle Moraine Lutheran (4-3), 7:00 PM

Howards Grove (3-3) at Random Lake (1-5), 7:00 PM

Pulaski (5-2) at Reagan Prep (5-1), 7:00 PM

Poynette (5-2) at Marshall (4-3), 7:00 PM

Luther Prep (3-4) at Shoreland Lutheran (4-3), 7:00 PM

Johnson Creek (6-1) at Parkview (2-5), 7:00 PM

Park (0-7) at Tremper (1-6), 7:00 PM

Hale (2-4) at Brookfield Central (2-5), 7:00 PM

South Milwaukee (0-7) at Greenfield (5-3), 7:00 PM

Greendale (3-4) at #19 Grafton (7-0), 7:00 PM

Menomonee Falls (2-4) at Germantown (4-3), 7:00 PM

Markesan (7-0) at Pardeeville (1-6), 7:00 PM

#4 Franklin (7-0) at Indian Trail (3-4), 7:00 PM

Fall River/Rio Co-op (3-4) at Cambridge (6-1), 7:00 PM

Elkhorn (5-2) at Wilmot (1-6), 7:00 PM

Milton (6-1) at Sun Prairie East (4-3), 7:00 PM

Racine Lutheran (7-1) at St. Francis (4-3), 7:00 PM

St. Catherine's (6-1) at St. Thomas More (2-5), 7:00 PM

Edgerton (5-2) at Whitewater (1-5), 7:00 PM

North (5-2) at Oshkosh North (7-0), 7:00 PM

Oregon (2-5) at Fort Atkinson (0-7), 7:00 PM

Union Grove (7-0) at Beloit Memorial (2-5), 7:00 PM

Palmyra-Eagle (3-3) at Lourdes (7-0), 7:00 PM

Winnebago Lutheran Academy (4-3) at Lomira (6-1), 7:00 PM

Oostburg (2-5) at Reedsville (3-3), 7:00 PM

Campbellsport (2-5) at Omro (3-4), 7:00 PM

West (5-1) at East (0-7), 7:00 PM

Port Washington (4-3) at Beaver Dam (4-3), 7:00 PM

Randolph (3-4) at Dodgeland (0-7), 7:00 PM

Lakeside Lutheran (0-7) at Portage (3-4), 7:00 PM

East Troy (2-5) at Delavan-Darien (4-3), 7:00 PM

Oak Creek (4-3) at Bradford (6-1), 7:00 PM

Waterford (4-3) at #5 Badger (7-0), 7:00 PM

Lake Mills (6-1) at Big Foot (1-6), 7:00 PM

Deerfield (1-6) at Waterloo (4-3), 7:00 PM

University School of Milwaukee (2-5) at Lake Country Lutheran (6-1), 7:00 PM

Mayville (7-0) at Laconia (2-5), 7:00 PM

North (3-4) at Eisenhower (2-4), 7:00 PM

#12 Hamilton (6-1) at #7 Arrowhead (6-1), 7:00 PM

Riverside University (2-3) at King (3-3), 7:00 PM

Cudahy (3-4) at Pius XI Catholic (3-5), 7:00 PM

Kewaskum (0-7) at Plymouth (7-0), 7:00 PM

Kettle Moraine (2-5) at Pewaukee (3-4), 7:00 PM

Oconomowoc (4-3) at #1 Muskego (6-1), 7:00 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Wisconsin