Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025
There are 71 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area from Thursday, October 9 to Friday, October 10, including ten games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The two ranked on ranked matchups of the weekend in the Milwaukee area are No. 22 Slinger going to No. 6 Homestead and No. 12 Hamilton going to No. 7 Arrowhead on Friday night.
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
Madison University (0-2) at Vincent (1-3), 6:00 PM
North (1-1) at Bay View (4-3), 6:00 PM
Barack Obama Career & Tech (2-4) at South (0-1), 6:00 PM
Brookfield East (5-2) at Marquette University (4-3), 7:00 PM
Freedom (6-1) at Sheboygan Falls (1-6), 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Academy of Science (2-5) at Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School (0-7), 7:00 PM
Milwaukee High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 65 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Friday, October 10. you can follow every game on the Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Living Word Lutheran (1-5) at Aurora Central Catholic (5-1), 6:00 PM
Columbus (5-2) at Cedar Grove-Belgium (3-3), 7:00 PM
Catholic Central (1-6) at Brookfield Academy (4-4), 7:00 PM
Case (5-2) at Horlick (2-5), 7:00 PM
Clinton (5-2) at Horicon (1-6), 7:00 PM
Wisconsin Lutheran (4-3) at Shorewood/Messmer (0-3), 7:00 PM
Nicolet (2-6) at Whitefish Bay (3-4), 7:00 PM
#22 Slinger (6-1) at #6 Homestead (7-0), 7:00 PM
Westosha Central (0-7) at Burlington (4-3), 7:00 PM
Hartford (2-4) at Cedarburg (2-5), 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Lutheran (0-6) at Whitnall (6-1), 7:00 PM
South (2-5) at West Allis Central (1-5), 7:00 PM
#13 Mukwonago (5-2) at West (3-4), 7:00 PM
Menasha (4-3) at South (1-6), 7:00 PM
West (3-4) at New Berlin West (6-1), 7:00 PM
Jefferson (4-3) at McFarland (2-4), 7:00 PM
#20 Catholic Memorial (6-1) at Wauwatosa East (4-3), 7:00 PM
Waupun (6-1) at Mauston (0-7), 7:00 PM
Martin Luther (5-2) at Brown Deer (2-5), 7:00 PM
Watertown (1-6) at Kettle Moraine Lutheran (4-3), 7:00 PM
Howards Grove (3-3) at Random Lake (1-5), 7:00 PM
Pulaski (5-2) at Reagan Prep (5-1), 7:00 PM
Poynette (5-2) at Marshall (4-3), 7:00 PM
Luther Prep (3-4) at Shoreland Lutheran (4-3), 7:00 PM
Johnson Creek (6-1) at Parkview (2-5), 7:00 PM
Park (0-7) at Tremper (1-6), 7:00 PM
Hale (2-4) at Brookfield Central (2-5), 7:00 PM
South Milwaukee (0-7) at Greenfield (5-3), 7:00 PM
Greendale (3-4) at #19 Grafton (7-0), 7:00 PM
Menomonee Falls (2-4) at Germantown (4-3), 7:00 PM
Markesan (7-0) at Pardeeville (1-6), 7:00 PM
#4 Franklin (7-0) at Indian Trail (3-4), 7:00 PM
Fall River/Rio Co-op (3-4) at Cambridge (6-1), 7:00 PM
Elkhorn (5-2) at Wilmot (1-6), 7:00 PM
Milton (6-1) at Sun Prairie East (4-3), 7:00 PM
Racine Lutheran (7-1) at St. Francis (4-3), 7:00 PM
St. Catherine's (6-1) at St. Thomas More (2-5), 7:00 PM
Edgerton (5-2) at Whitewater (1-5), 7:00 PM
North (5-2) at Oshkosh North (7-0), 7:00 PM
Oregon (2-5) at Fort Atkinson (0-7), 7:00 PM
Union Grove (7-0) at Beloit Memorial (2-5), 7:00 PM
Palmyra-Eagle (3-3) at Lourdes (7-0), 7:00 PM
Winnebago Lutheran Academy (4-3) at Lomira (6-1), 7:00 PM
Oostburg (2-5) at Reedsville (3-3), 7:00 PM
Campbellsport (2-5) at Omro (3-4), 7:00 PM
West (5-1) at East (0-7), 7:00 PM
Port Washington (4-3) at Beaver Dam (4-3), 7:00 PM
Randolph (3-4) at Dodgeland (0-7), 7:00 PM
Lakeside Lutheran (0-7) at Portage (3-4), 7:00 PM
East Troy (2-5) at Delavan-Darien (4-3), 7:00 PM
Oak Creek (4-3) at Bradford (6-1), 7:00 PM
Waterford (4-3) at #5 Badger (7-0), 7:00 PM
Lake Mills (6-1) at Big Foot (1-6), 7:00 PM
Deerfield (1-6) at Waterloo (4-3), 7:00 PM
University School of Milwaukee (2-5) at Lake Country Lutheran (6-1), 7:00 PM
Mayville (7-0) at Laconia (2-5), 7:00 PM
North (3-4) at Eisenhower (2-4), 7:00 PM
#12 Hamilton (6-1) at #7 Arrowhead (6-1), 7:00 PM
Riverside University (2-3) at King (3-3), 7:00 PM
Cudahy (3-4) at Pius XI Catholic (3-5), 7:00 PM
Kewaskum (0-7) at Plymouth (7-0), 7:00 PM
Kettle Moraine (2-5) at Pewaukee (3-4), 7:00 PM
Oconomowoc (4-3) at #1 Muskego (6-1), 7:00 PM
