Muskego Girls Basketball Team Makes Stunning Debut At WIAA State Tournament
The Muskego High School girls basketball team made a stunning, memorable debut at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
In making its first appearance in program history, third-seeded Muskego knocked off second-seeded defending state champion Arrowhead 56-44 in a semifinal showdown at the Resch Center on Friday night.
It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Warriors, who improved to 25-4 overall and advanced to face top-seeded Kimberly, 27-1, in tonight's state championship game at 8:15 p.m.
Kimberly, which eliminated Pewaukee in the sectional finals to punch its ticket to state, defeated fourth-seeded Appleton East 55-34 in the other D1 state semifinal.
Five-foot-11 senior forward Rachel Agg scored a team-high 17 points to lead a balanced offensive attack for Muskego, which converted five baskets from 3-point range and 11-of-18 free throws in the fierce contest between Classic 8 co-champions. Sophomore forward Tatum Meinen followed with 12 points and senior guard Autumn Dibb contributed 10 points. Senior forward Melena Glysch added eight points and 18 rebounds.
Muskego trailed 27-26 early in the second half but erased the deficit with what proved to be a critical, momentum-shifting 11-0 run over the course of a four-minute stretch.
Junior guard Natalie Kussow finished with 16 points for Arrowhead, which shot an uncharacteristic 28.1 percent from field-goal range and ended the season 25-4 overall.
The aggressive Muskego defense has been showcased throughout the season, limiting the opposition to 50 points or less in 21 victories.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com