Muskego's Tough, Hard-nosed Defensive Stand Preserved Critical Signature Victory
The Muskego High School football program has a long-standing reputation of playing tough, hard-nosed defense.
That was put to the ultimate test with the game on the line versus No.-1 state-ranked Arrowhead on Sept. 19.
With time winding down and the Warhawks driving into the Muskego red zone, 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior defensive lineman Caleb Hein came through with a critical interception with 18 seconds remaining to preserve a nail-biting 21-17 home-field Classic 8 Conference victory.
It was a confidence-boosting, momentum-building performance for the Muskego defensive unit, which became the first conference opponent to hold the high-powered Arrowhead offense to less than 20 points this season.
"We talk a lot about smell the rat," said Muskego defensive coordinator Ryan Lucchesi, in a postgame interview with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sports reporter Michael Whitlow. "That's what it means. Recognize, smell the rat and we work on it every day in the chutes. We've got a long history of D-linemen getting picks in this program, but it's been about three years. To see (Caleb) Hein do that in that moment, it couldn't be any bigger."
"If you don't want to play in these types of moments, you're probably not cut out for this. I think we got kids that hunt those moments and are excited about being in those tough situations. That's what we train year-round for. I'm just so proud of those kids."
The talented unit is led by the likes of senior lineman Nathan Makinen (29.5 tackles), junior defensive back Taylen Czarniak (27.5), senior defensive back Jake Kardelis (24.5), junior linebacker Jayden Adams (24.5), senior linebacker Xavier Witkowski (24), senior lineman Max Sauer (23.5), and senior linebacker Logan Limberg (22.5).
It was the fourth consecutive victory for 2024 WIAA Division 1 state runner-up Muskego, which moved into a first-place tie in the league standings with a 3-0 record and improved to 4-1 overall. With the gritty performance, the Warriors claimed the top spot in the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 rankings.
Muskego has combined to outscore its first five opponents by a 165-69 margin, also including victories over Oak Creek (41-17), Pewaukee (48-7), and Waukesha West (42-14).
Offensively, the Warriors have been propelled by the consistent play of junior southpaw quarterback Joey Shaw (245 yards passing and five touchdowns), senior running back Jackson Niemiec (480 yards and five touchdows), and senior tight end Ben Kreil (106 yards receiving and two touchdowns).
The journey to a Classic 8 championship will be a challenging one with upcoming games versus Kettle Moraine (Oct. 3), defending conference co-champion Oconomowoc (Oct. 10), and last season's WIAA D1 state semifinalist Mukwonago (Oct. 17).
For Muskego veteran head coach Ken Krause, the sky remains the limit with a strong, dedicated coaching staff and a hungry, talented, steadily-improving group of players.
"I say it every week, but Coach Lucchesi and the defensive staff are genuinely the best in the state," said Krause, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame Inductee. "They are, and it showed tonight. They have a never-quit attitude and are relentless. Our kids lift year-round for these moments. We love these games. Where else would you rather be playing the No. 1 team in the state of Wisconsin at home? It was an incredible atmosphere."
"There's just no easy games in the Classic 8 Conference. There's still a lot of wars to be played. We're happy we got this win and now it's just all going to be Brookfield East, who's a good team, too. All the wins are equally special, but what I'm most proud of and what made this game special was the never-quit attitude. That was a biggest difference tonight and what I'll remember most."
Muskego is scheduled to host Brookfield East, 4-1, in a fierce non-conference showdown Friday at 7 p.m.