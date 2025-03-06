Premier Gymnasts To Take Center Stage at Wisconsin (WIAA) State Championships
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The 55th Wisconsin (WIAA) state high school gymnastics championships will be held at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on March 7-8.
The Division 1 and 2 team competitions will begin Friday at noon. The state individual championships are scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.
Ten schools in both D1 and D2 will compete for the respective team titles. The top two teams from each of five sectionals held throughout the state (in each division) qualified for the prestigious season-ending meet. The top five individuals in each event (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise) and top five all-around advanced to the individual championships.
The battle for the D1 team title is led by the sectional champion Chippewa Falls/McDonnell Catholic co-op, who posted a state-high total of 146.95 points. The strong field also includes the first-place Verona/Edgewood Co-op team (144.275), the Oak Creek/Whitnall Co-op (143.550), Arrowhead (143.075), and Oshkosh West/North co-op (136.025).
Verona/Edgewood placed second in last year's D1 state competition and Oak Creek/Whitnall was third. Elkhorn, last year's D2 champion, moved up a division and is another worthy contender in the standout field.
Waunakee/DeForest sophomore Annika Lee, who placed fourth in the D1 all-around last year, headlines the list of experienced competitors returning to the state individual meet. The strong field also includes Chippewa Falls/McDonnell senior Ava Krista, Franklin/Muskego junior Grace Hibler, and Elkhorn senior Kaylee Frank.
In the D2 title race, the Dodgeville Co-op scored a state-best 139.225. Other sectional winners were Monona Grove (138.225), Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Cochrane-Fountain City/Melrose-Mindoro co-op (136.75), River Falls (136.30), and Waupun (133.00). Rice Lake senior Avery Ash, the defending D2 all-around champion, tops the list of athletes returning to the individual competition.
WISCONSIN (WIAA) STATE GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Where: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
When: March 7-8
Qualifying teams in D1 (including total state appearances):
Arrowhead (18)
Chippewa Falls/McDonell Catholic (3)
Elkhorn (11)
Hartford (8)
Mount Horeb (38)
Oak Creek/Whitnall (2)
Oshkosh West/North (2)
Stevens Point Area High School (24)
Verona/Edgewood (13)
West Salem/Aquinas/Bangor (7)
Qualifying teams in D2 (including total state appearances):
Dodgeville/Highland/Iowa-Grant/Mineral Point (2)
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Cochrane-Fountain City/Melrose-Mindoro (8)
Marshfield (5), Monona Grove (6)
Rice Lake (4)
River Falls (33)
Sauk Prairie (1)
Shorewood/University School of Milwaukee (1)
Waupun (5)
West Bend East (2)
Top Division 1 Individual Contenders
All-around:
Waunakee/DeForest sophomore Annika Lee
Chippewa Falls/McDonell senior Ava Krista
Franklin/Muskego junior Grace Hibler
Elkhorn senior Kaylee Frank
Hartford senior Addison Friedl
Oshkosh West/North junior Neva Schlies
Verona/Edgewood junior Zoe Marckesano
Vault:
Waunakee/DeForest sophomore Annika Lee
Elkhorn senior Kaylee Frank
Oak Creek/Whitnall senior Erica Miner
Chippewa Falls/McDonnell senior Ella Spaeth
Arrowhead junior Payton Eicher
Nicolet junior Magdalena Rosas Sarmiento
Uneven Bars:
Chippewa Falls/McDonell senior Ava Krista
Elkhorn senior Kaylee Frank
Oak Creek/Whitnall senior Erica Miner
Franklin/Muskego junior Grace Hibler
Verona/Edgewood junior Zoe Marckesano
Arrowhead junior Journee Carter
Homestead junior Macy Diemer
Balance Beam:
Elkhorn senior Kaylee Frank
Oak Creek/Whitnall junior Ava Shotola
Waunakee/DeForest sophomore Annika Lee
Hartford senior Addison Friedl
Hudson senior Julia Bounting
Elkhorn senior Kate Krauklis
Oshkosh West/North junior Neva Schlies
Floor exercise:
Waunakee/DeForest sophomore Annika Lee
Oak Creek/Whitnall senior Erica Miner
Chippewa Falls/McDonell senior Ava Krista
Mount Horeb senior Athena Ouradnik
Holmen senior Katie Lange
Oconomowoc senior Bella Perez Emory
Verona sophomore Dominika Ziembaand,
Whitefish Bay junior Annika Leinweber
Top Division 2 Individual Contenders
All-Around:
Rice Lake senior Avery Ash
Westby senior Isabell Korn
Waupun senior Abby Roecker
Sparta junior Gabrielle Bjorkman
Sauk Prairie senior McKenna Breunig
Monona Grove sophomore Nola Benson
Vault:
Rice Lake senior Avery Ash
Waupun senior Abby Roecker
Sparta junior Gabrielle Bjorkman
River Valley senior Anya Seffrood,
Watertown senior Sammy Knight of Watertown
Uneven Bars:
Westby senior Isabell Korn
Waupun senior Abby Roecker
Sparta junior Gabrielle Bjorkman
Bloomer senior Celina Hess
Shorewood/University School of Milwaukee junior Gabi Ortiz Fleet
Dodgeville sophomore Madelyn Klein
Balance Beam:
Rice Lake senior Avery Ash
Waupun senior Abby Roecker
Monona Grove sophomore Ella Tweedy
Westby senior Isabell Korn
Sparta junior Gabrielle Bjorkman
Sauk Prairie senior McKenna Breunig
Shorewood/University School of Milwaukee junior Gabi Ortiz Fleet
Floor Exercise:
Monona Grove EllaTweedy
Waupun senior Abby Roecker
Rice Lake senior Avery Ash
Westby senior Isabell Korn
Sauk Prairie senior McKenna Bruenig
Watertown senior Sammy Knight
River Falls freshman Ruby Amundson
West Bend East senior McKennah Orth
