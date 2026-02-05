High School

Riley Ward of Whitnall Voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Free Throw Shooter of 2025-26

Ward earned 52% of the vote to outdistance Mukwonago sophomore Peyton Cochenet, who finished second with 38%.

Jeff Hagenau

Whitnall's Riley Ward (right) drives past Pewaukee's Kendall Pieper (left) during a Woodland Conference game on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
Whitnall's Riley Ward (right) drives past Pewaukee's Kendall Pieper (left) during a Woodland Conference game on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congratulations to Whitnall senior guard Riley Ward for being voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Free Throw Shooter for the 2025-26 season.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Jan. 28-Feb. 4), consisting of 14 talented players from throughout the state, the Whitnall standout came out on top.

Wisconsin high school girls basketball: Whitnall's Riley Ward is High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Free Throw Shooter. 2026
Whitnall senior guard Riley Ward (32) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin Girls Basketball's Top Free Throw Shooter of 2025-26. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward has converted 97 of 134 free throws (72.4%) through 20 games in leading the Falcons (16-4 overall).

Ward received 52% of the vote (10,544) to claim top honors, Mukwonago sophomore Peyton Cochenet finished second (38%), and Prescott senior Violet Otto was third (7%). There were 19,896 votes registered in the week-long poll.

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin