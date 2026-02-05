Riley Ward of Whitnall Voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Free Throw Shooter of 2025-26
Ward earned 52% of the vote to outdistance Mukwonago sophomore Peyton Cochenet, who finished second with 38%.
Congratulations to Whitnall senior guard Riley Ward for being voted Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Free Throw Shooter for the 2025-26 season.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Jan. 28-Feb. 4), consisting of 14 talented players from throughout the state, the Whitnall standout came out on top.
Ward has converted 97 of 134 free throws (72.4%) through 20 games in leading the Falcons (16-4 overall).
Ward received 52% of the vote (10,544) to claim top honors, Mukwonago sophomore Peyton Cochenet finished second (38%), and Prescott senior Violet Otto was third (7%). There were 19,896 votes registered in the week-long poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
Published