Ryan Heiman of Arrowhead Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Boys Track and Field Athlete of 2025
Congratulations to Arrowhead junior Ryan Heiman for being voted High School on SI Wisconsin's top boys track and field athlete for 2025.
In the enthusiastic fan voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 20 talented, highly successful track and field athletes from throughout the state) July 11-July 18, the Arrowhead Warhawks' star came out on top.
The Arrowhead standout finished second in both the 100-meter dash (10.59 seconds) and 200 (21.38), and later anchored the WIAA Division 1 champion state-record breaking 4x200 relay team. The Classic 8 Conference Athlete of the Year was also a key contributor on the Warhawks' first-place 4x100 relay at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Heiman earned 51% of the vote to claim top honors, Hayward junior Lucas Hansen was second (26%), Waukesha West sophomore Cole Zielinski placed third (11 %), with Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah senior Brody Feldmann, and Prairie du Chien senior Blake Thiry each tying for fourth (2%). There were more than 5,000 votes registered in the week-long poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com