Sun Prairie East boys basketball standout point guard commits to College of Charleston
Chris Davis Jr., a standout 6-foot-4 senior point guard for the Sun Prairie East High School boys basketball team, has committed to play for the College of Charleston.
The official announcement was made on Monday, following an extensive month-long decision-making process.
Davis Jr. was the Wisconsin boys high school scoring champion the past two years, averaging 35.2 points per game during his highlight-reel 2024-2025 season. He averaged a state-best 40.8 ppg. as a junior at Sun Prairie West in 2023-2024.
The two-time reigning Big Eight Conference Player of the Year and all-state selection generated an individual season-high 61 points in a 98-79 home-court victory over Verona on Jan. 16. He scored 985 points this past year, finishing his high school career with 2,688 points (ranking fifth all-time in Wisconsin high school boys state history).
After transferring to Sun Prairie East from Sun Prairie West for his senior year, Davis Jr. went on to power the Cardinals to a Big Eight championship with a 15-3 league record, and eventual WIAADivision 1 regional championship.
The Cardinals, who finished 21-7 overall, defeated top-ranked, and previously unbeaten Kettle Moraine 82-71 in an emotional sectional semifinal at Mukwonago High School on March 13. (snapping the Lasers' state-best 26-game winning streak in the process).
The highly-touted college recruit had originally intended to play for Arkansas State University but decommitted (April 9) citing a coaching change.
Arkansas State's Bryan Hodgson resigned March 24 after two seasons at the helm, accepting the men's head coaching position at the University of South Florida.
The College of Charleston, an NCAA Division 1 school, is guided by second-year head coach Chris Mack, who led the program to a 24-9 overall record and an appearance in the Coastal Athletic Association semifinals.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com