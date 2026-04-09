Top 25 Wisconsin High School Baseball Rankings - April 9, 2026

With the exciting, highly anticipated season set to begin, it's time to take an initial look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state baseball rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's four respective divisions, it was a challenging task narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of potential front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Muskego currently holds the top spot in the rankings, Arrowhead follows in second place, Sun Prairie East is third, Hudson follows in fourth, and Madison Memorial is fifth.

Muskego won 10 of its last 11 games to finish with a 23-9 overall record, capping the 2025 season with a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Badger in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Fox Cities Stadium on June 19, 2025.

The top 10 teams in the rankings combined for a 211-74 overall record and seven conference titles last season.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) .

Last season: The Warriors tied for second place in the highly competitive Classic 8 Conference, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and finished with a 23-9 overall record.

Last season: The Warhawks earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 20-6 overall record.

Last season: The Cardinals claimed the Big Eight Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and finished with a 21-8 overall record.

Last season: The Raiders claimed the Big Rivers Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and finished with a 22-7 overall record.

Last season: The Spartans placed third in the Big Eight Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and finished with a 19-9 overall record.

Last season: The Blue Dukes earned a share of the North Shore Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 22-7 overall record.

Last season: The Phoenix tied for second in the highly competitive Greater Metro Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 19-8 overall record.

Last season: The Papermakers claimed the Fox Valley Association title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished with an 18-7 overall record.

Last season: The Badgers claimed the Southern Lakes Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and finished with a 23-8 overall record.

Last season: The Lions claimed the Woodland Conference (West Division) title, won the WIAA Division 2 state championship, and finished with a 24-5 overall record.

Last season: The Sabers placed second in the Southeast Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and finished with a 21-6 overall record.

Last season: The Orioles earned a share of the North Shore Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished with a 22-8 overall record.

Last season: The Falcons earned a share of the Woodland Conference (East Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 20-6 overall record.

Last season: The Thunder claimed the Bay Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and finished with a 26-4 overall record.

Last season: The Red Hawks claimed the Badger Conference (Large Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 20-8 overall record.

Last season: The Lancers claimed the Metro Classic Conference title, won the WIAA Division 3 state championship, and finished with a 24-7 overall record.

Last season: The Storm claimed the Packerland Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state championship game, and finished with an 18-6 overall record.

Last season: The Red Raiders placed second in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals, and finished with a 13-11 overall record.

Last season: The Beavers claimed the Badger (Small Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and finished with a 22-7 overall record.

Last season: The Lightning placed third in the Fox Valley Association, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 17-8 overall record.

Last season: The Tigers tied for second place in the Marawood (South Division), advanced to the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and finished with a 15-5 overall record.

Last season: The Silver Eagles placed third in the Badger Conference (Large Division), advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and finished with a 22-8 overall record.

Last season: The Indians earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 21-7 overall record.

Last season: The Dodgers claimed the Southwest Wisconsin Conference (SWC), advanced to the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and finished with a 20-6 overall record.

Last season: The Greyhounds claimed the Cloverbelt (East Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 4 regional finals, and finished with a 16-3 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com