Top 25 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 16, 2026

Defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Wisconsin Lutheran maintains hold on top spot for fifth consecutive week with 12-0 overall record following dominant victories over Pewaukee and No. 8 Arrowhead

Jeff Hagenau

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kinston Knueppel (15) takes possession against Marshfield during the WIAA Division 1 state championship game Saturday, March 22, 2025.
Wisconsin Lutheran's Kinston Knueppel (15) takes possession against Marshfield during the WIAA Division 1 state championship game Saturday, March 22, 2025. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.

Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for a fifth consecutive week with a 12-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a 12-game winning streak following dominant victories over Pewaukee (74-54) and No. 8 Arrowhead (76-43).

With several upsets and a wide range of unbeaten teams remaining, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.

The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 103-5 overall record.

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (12-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over Pewaukee (74-54) and No. 8 Arrowhead (76-43).

Next up: at Brookfield Central (Jan. 17)

2. Kaukauna (10-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Galloping Ghosts extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Kimberly (83-61) and Hortonville (74-48).

Next up: vs. Oshkosh North (Jan. 16)

3. Seymour (11-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The Thunder extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Fox Valley Lutheran (63-62) and Menasha (87-64).

Next up: vs. Winneconne (Jan. 16)

4. Greendale (11-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Waukesha South (79-59) and Badger (77-71).

Next up: at Greenfield (Jan. 16)

5. Freedom (12-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The Irish extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over Luxemburg-Casco (74-56), Waupaca (78-44), and Marinette (80-44).

Next up: vs. Prescott (Jan. 17)

6. Onalaska (8-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Hilltoppers extended their winning streak to eight games with victories over Holmen (66-48) and Sparta (100-78).

Next up: vs. Caledonia (Jan. 17)

7. West De Pere (9-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Note: The Phantoms extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Green Bay Preble (53-41) and No. 25 Bay Port (68-51).

Next up: at Manitowoc Lincoln (Jan. 16)

8. West Allis Central (11-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Brown Deer (87-61), West Allis Hale (121-59), Greenfield (97-57), and Cudahy (122-40).

Next up: vs. East Ridge (Jan. 17)

9. Brookfield East (10-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Wauwatosa West (80-79) and Brookfield Central (74-65).

Next up: at West Allis Hale (Jan. 16)

10. De Pere (9-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The Redbirds went 2-1 in their last three games, defeating Ashwaubenon (87-65) and Green Bay Preble (76-67) but losing to Homestead (57-54).

Next up: vs. Pulaski (Jan. 16)

11. Arrowhead (11-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The Warhawks went 2-1 in their last three games, defeating No. 21 Kettle Moraine (75-52), losing to No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran (76-43), and defeating Muskego (88-70).

Next up: vs. Waunakee (Jan. 17)

12. Appleton North (11-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The Lightning extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Appleton East (78-42) and Fond du Lac (61-42).

Next up: vs. Neenah (Jan. 16)

13. Slinger (10-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Owls extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Nicolet (83-53), Watertown (82-29), and Grafton (90-38).

Next up: vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's (Jan. 17)

14. Middleton (9-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The Cardinals extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Madison East (107-93), Sussex Hamilton (76-71), and No. 17 Verona (72-70).

Next up: vs. Madison West (Jan. 17)

15. Notre Dame Academy (8-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Tritons extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over Pulaski (67-64) and No. 11 Sheboygan North (79-71)

Next up: at Green Bay Southwest (Jan. 16)

16. Beaver Dam (11-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The Golden Beavers extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Milton (91-85) and Baraboo (77-64).

Next up: at Watertown (Jan. 20)

17. Whitefish Bay (9-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to four games with victories over No. 20 Hartford (60-56) and Milwaukee Lutheran (86-56).

Next up: at Waukesha South (Jan.16)

18. Madison Memorial (12-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Sun Prairie East (90-66) and Madison La Follette (72-63).

Next up: vs. Madison East (Jan. 17)

19. Waterford (11-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Wolverines extended their winning streak to three games with victories over No. 7 Beloit Memorial (64-53) and East Troy (67-41).

Next up: vs. Wilmot (Jan. 16)

20. New Berlin West (10-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Note: The Vikings have won their last two games including victories over Pius XI (71-46) and Lake Country Lutheran (75-56).

Next up: vs. Marquette (Jan. 17)

21. Homestead (9-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Highlanders have won their last two games including victories over Cedarburg (80-63) and No. 9 De Pere (57-54)

Next up: vs. Hartford (Jan. 16)

22. Marshfield (10-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Note: The Tigers extended their winning streak to three games with victories over No. 23 Stevens Point (54-47) and Eau Claire Memorial (74-53).

Next up: at Wausau West (Jan. 16)

23. D.C. Everest (10-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Evergreens are riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak including victories over Wisconsin Rapids (95-54), Adams-Friendship (73-51), and Chippewa Falls (74-54).

Next up: vs. Wausau East (Jan. 16)

24. Verona (9-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The Wildcats were riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak but lost to No. 18 Middleton (72-70)

Next up: vs. Janesville Craig (Jan. 17)

25. Kettle Moraine (9-3)

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The Lasers are 1-1 in their last two games, defeating Oconomowoc (59-42) but losing to No. 8 Arrowhead (75-52).

Next up: at Oak Creek (Jan. 16)

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

