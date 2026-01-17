Top 25 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 16, 2026
With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.
Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for a fifth consecutive week with a 12-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a 12-game winning streak following dominant victories over Pewaukee (74-54) and No. 8 Arrowhead (76-43).
With several upsets and a wide range of unbeaten teams remaining, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 103-5 overall record.
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (12-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over Pewaukee (74-54) and No. 8 Arrowhead (76-43).
Next up: at Brookfield Central (Jan. 17)
2. Kaukauna (10-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Galloping Ghosts extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Kimberly (83-61) and Hortonville (74-48).
Next up: vs. Oshkosh North (Jan. 16)
3. Seymour (11-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Thunder extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Fox Valley Lutheran (63-62) and Menasha (87-64).
Next up: vs. Winneconne (Jan. 16)
4. Greendale (11-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Waukesha South (79-59) and Badger (77-71).
Next up: at Greenfield (Jan. 16)
5. Freedom (12-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Irish extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over Luxemburg-Casco (74-56), Waupaca (78-44), and Marinette (80-44).
Next up: vs. Prescott (Jan. 17)
6. Onalaska (8-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Note: The Hilltoppers extended their winning streak to eight games with victories over Holmen (66-48) and Sparta (100-78).
Next up: vs. Caledonia (Jan. 17)
7. West De Pere (9-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The Phantoms extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Green Bay Preble (53-41) and No. 25 Bay Port (68-51).
Next up: at Manitowoc Lincoln (Jan. 16)
8. West Allis Central (11-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Brown Deer (87-61), West Allis Hale (121-59), Greenfield (97-57), and Cudahy (122-40).
Next up: vs. East Ridge (Jan. 17)
9. Brookfield East (10-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Wauwatosa West (80-79) and Brookfield Central (74-65).
Next up: at West Allis Hale (Jan. 16)
10. De Pere (9-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Redbirds went 2-1 in their last three games, defeating Ashwaubenon (87-65) and Green Bay Preble (76-67) but losing to Homestead (57-54).
Next up: vs. Pulaski (Jan. 16)
11. Arrowhead (11-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The Warhawks went 2-1 in their last three games, defeating No. 21 Kettle Moraine (75-52), losing to No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran (76-43), and defeating Muskego (88-70).
Next up: vs. Waunakee (Jan. 17)
12. Appleton North (11-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The Lightning extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Appleton East (78-42) and Fond du Lac (61-42).
Next up: vs. Neenah (Jan. 16)
13. Slinger (10-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Owls extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Nicolet (83-53), Watertown (82-29), and Grafton (90-38).
Next up: vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's (Jan. 17)
14. Middleton (9-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Note: The Cardinals extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Madison East (107-93), Sussex Hamilton (76-71), and No. 17 Verona (72-70).
Next up: vs. Madison West (Jan. 17)
15. Notre Dame Academy (8-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Tritons extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over Pulaski (67-64) and No. 11 Sheboygan North (79-71)
Next up: at Green Bay Southwest (Jan. 16)
16. Beaver Dam (11-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Note: The Golden Beavers extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Milton (91-85) and Baraboo (77-64).
Next up: at Watertown (Jan. 20)
17. Whitefish Bay (9-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to four games with victories over No. 20 Hartford (60-56) and Milwaukee Lutheran (86-56).
Next up: at Waukesha South (Jan.16)
18. Madison Memorial (12-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Sun Prairie East (90-66) and Madison La Follette (72-63).
Next up: vs. Madison East (Jan. 17)
19. Waterford (11-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Wolverines extended their winning streak to three games with victories over No. 7 Beloit Memorial (64-53) and East Troy (67-41).
Next up: vs. Wilmot (Jan. 16)
20. New Berlin West (10-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Note: The Vikings have won their last two games including victories over Pius XI (71-46) and Lake Country Lutheran (75-56).
Next up: vs. Marquette (Jan. 17)
21. Homestead (9-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Highlanders have won their last two games including victories over Cedarburg (80-63) and No. 9 De Pere (57-54)
Next up: vs. Hartford (Jan. 16)
22. Marshfield (10-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Note: The Tigers extended their winning streak to three games with victories over No. 23 Stevens Point (54-47) and Eau Claire Memorial (74-53).
Next up: at Wausau West (Jan. 16)
23. D.C. Everest (10-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Evergreens are riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak including victories over Wisconsin Rapids (95-54), Adams-Friendship (73-51), and Chippewa Falls (74-54).
Next up: vs. Wausau East (Jan. 16)
24. Verona (9-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Wildcats were riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak but lost to No. 18 Middleton (72-70)
Next up: vs. Janesville Craig (Jan. 17)
25. Kettle Moraine (9-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Note: The Lasers are 1-1 in their last two games, defeating Oconomowoc (59-42) but losing to No. 8 Arrowhead (75-52).
Next up: at Oak Creek (Jan. 16)
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com