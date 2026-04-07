Top 25 Wisconsin High School Softball State Rankings - April 6, 2026

With the exciting, highly anticipated season set to begin, it's time to take an initial look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state softball rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's five respective divisions, it was a challenging task narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of potential front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Kaukauna currently holds the top spot in the rankings, Sussex Hamilton follows in second place, Watertown is third, Sun Prairie East follows in fourth, and Muskego is fifth.

Kaukauna has won four of the last five D1 state championships, amassing a 135-1 overall record during that span. The Galloping Ghosts are currently riding the momentum of a 27-game winning streak with their last loss coming to Milton (5-3) in the state semifinals on June 7, 2024.

The top 10 teams combined for a 241-47 overall record and six conference titles last season.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA).

Last season: The Galloping Ghosts claimed the Fox Valley Association title, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and finished with a 27-0 overall record.

Last season: The Chargers claimed the Greater Metro Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished with a 26-4 overall record.

Last season: The Goslings claimed the Badger Conference (Large Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and finished with a 21-5 overall record.

Last season: The Cardinals claimed the Big Eight Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and finished with a 22-8 overall record.

Last season: The Warriors placed second in the Classic 8 Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 21-6 overall record.

Last season: The Panthers placed second in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and finished with a 21-6 overall record.

Last season: The Hornets claimed the Fox River Classic Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and finished with a 27-1 overall record.

Last season: The Red Devils claimed the Southeast Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and finished with a 29-2 overall record.

Last season: The Vikings placed second in the North Eastern Conference, won the WIAA Divison 2 state championship, and finished with a 25-7 overall record.

Last season: The Bulldogs placed third in the North Shore Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and finished with a 22-8 overall record.

Last season: The Foxes claimed the North Eastern Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 26-1 overall record.

Last season: The Rockets placed second in the Fox Valley Association, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and finished with a 19-10 overall record.

Last season: The Eagles earned a share of the Rock Valley Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and finished with a 25-6 overall record.

Last season: The Pumas claimed the Capitol Conference (North Division), won the WIAA Division 3 state championship, and finished with a 26-2 overall record.

Last season: The Jaguars placed second in the Fox River Classic Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 23-6 overall record.

Last season: The Cardinals claimed the Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state championship, and finished with a 28-2 overall record.

Last season: The Spartans earned a share of the Flyway Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished with a 23-8 overall record.

Last season: The Pirates claimed the Lakeland Conference (West Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and finished with a 20-5 overall record.

Last season: The Braves claimed the Six Rivers Conference title, won the WIAA Division 5 state championship, and finished with a 26-3 overall record.

Last season: The Cardinals earned a share of the Big Eight Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and finished with a 23-5 overall record.

Last season: The Vikings claimed the Eastern Wisconsin Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished with a 20-7 overall record.

Last season: The Eagles placed second in the Central Wisconsin (South Division), advanced to the WIAA Division 5 state championship game, and finished with a 25-7 overall record.

Last season: The Warriors claimed a share of the East Central Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and finished with an 18-10 overall record.

Last season: The Cardinals claimed the Big Rivers Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished with a 16-12 overall record.

Last season: The Falcons placed second in the Woodland Conference (East Division), advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and finished with a 19-11 overall record.

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com