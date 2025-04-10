Top-ranked Muskego girls soccer team looks to build on growing reputation as latest state dynasty
The Muskego High School girls soccer team has reigned supreme over the course of the past three seasons.
Having won three consecutive WIAA Division 1 state championships, the high-powered Warriors plan to build on that winning tradition and continue to expand their growing reputation as the latest elite Wisconsin dynasty.
Muskego has combined for an impressive 53-3-9 record during that memorable three-year time span, winning titles in 2022, 2023, and 2024.
Head coach Lance Matthews' team defeated Kimberly 2-1 in the D1 title game at Uihlein Soccer Park last season to finish 17-1-4 overall.
Muskego is seeking to become only the third girls program in state history (dating back to 1983) to win four consecutive titles, joining the company of long-time, traditional powerhouses Brookfield Central and Catholic Memorial.
The Warriors, top-ranked in D1 in this week's Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, won their first two games of the 2025 season, defeating Kimberly (5-0) in a non-conference showdown and intra-league rival Kettle Moraine (4-2) in the highly anticipated Classic 8 Conference opener.
"I'm just so humbled by these girls every day," said Matthews, the four-time WSCA D1 Girls Coach of the Year who has guided the nationally-ranked program to four state championships. "It's an honor to be able to work in the same room as them. They come from such different backgrounds and bring so much, so many strengths to the table.
"They teach me something new every day. I learn, I grow, and become a better father, a better coach, a better teacher, every day by just learning from them."
Although a distinct possibility with the depth, talent, and experience of this year's squad, claiming a fourth-straight state championship could figure to be a daunting challenge with the graduation of standout scoring leader Anna Sikorski.
Sikorski, a 5-foot-7 forward/midfielder who now competes for the University of Kentucky, was a four-time first-team all-state selection, two-time WSCA Player of the Year, and two-time Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year. She generated 36 goals and nine assists last season and finished her high school career as a four-time state champion (the first coming as a freshman with DSHA).
The return of senior midfielder Klara Muench and junior defender (center back) Elsa Maurer, who each earned all-state honorable mention honors last year, will bring strong leadership to a talented, balanced lineup.
Muench scored what proved to be the unassisted winning goal in the 72nd minute as Muskego completed a dramatic comeback in last year's title game.
"These girls just love each other so much," added Matthews, in a post-game interview with the Milwaukee Journal's Michael Whitlow following last year's championship game June 15, 2024. "They love the game so much, and they just grind. They just work so hard every single day to just be who they are."
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com