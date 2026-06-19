Trey Resch of Arrowhead Voted Wisconsin High School Boys Track and Field's Top Athlete of 2026
Congratulations to Arrowhead junior Trey Resch for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Boys Track and Field's Top Athlete of 2026.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2026 accomplishments of 18 talented athletes from throughout the state June 11-June 18), the Arrowhead standout came out on top.
Resch claimed Division 1 state titles in the 100-meter dash (10.59), 200 meters (20.98), and was a member of the first-place meet-record setting 4x100 relay (40.84) as the high-powered Warhawks tied for second place at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships on June 5-6.
Resch earned 50% of the vote to take top honors, Rice Lake senior Carter Kucko finished second (36%), and Waukesha West junior Cole Zielinski was third (7%) in the week-long poll.
Other nominees included:
Breck Anderson, Edgerton, junior
Anderson claimed his second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state title in the high jump, finishing with a height of 6 feet, 8 inches.
Ashton Clark, Ladysmith, senior
Clark claimed WIAA Division 3 state titles in the high jump (6-6) and long jump (22-11 1/2), repeating as champion in both events.
Keaton Dauk, Pulaski, junior
Dauk claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 300 hurdles, finishing in a winning time of 37.91 seconds.
Owen Dornfeld, Markesan, junior
Dornfeld claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the triple jump, finishing with a winning distance of 45 feet, 8 3/4 inches.
Richie Flanigan, Notre Dame Academy, junior
Flanigan claimed a WIAA Division 2 state title in the discus, finishing with a distance of 176 feet, 8 inches.
Lucas Hansen, Hayward, senior
Hansen claimed a WIAA Division 2 title in the 300 hurdles, finishing in a first-place time of 37.81 seconds.
Carter Kucko, Rice Lake, senior
Kucko claimed a WIAA Division 2 state title in the 3,200-meter run finishing in a meet-record time of 9:01.75 and added a victory in the 1,600 (4:11.65).
Grady Lenn, De Pere, senior
Lenn claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 1,600 (4:03.90) and 3,200 (in a meet-record time of 8:49.15), repeating as champion in both events.
Chris Marcell, Marathon, senior
Marcell won a WIAA Division 3 state title in the shot put with a meet-record throw of 63 feet, 7 inches and added a victory in the discus (201-6).
Kolton Peters, Coleman, junior
Peters claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the 110 hurdles, establishing a meet record in a time of 14.25 seconds.
Wyatt Rouamba, Xavier, senior
Rouamba claimed a WIAA Division 2 title in the triple jump, finishing with a meet-record distance of 47 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
Hudson Samolinski, Winneconne, senior
Samolinski claimed a WIAA Division 2 state title in the shot put, finishing with a distance of 61 feet, 2 3/4 inches.
Blake Schneider, River Falls, senior
Schneider claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the pole vault with a winning height of 15 feet, 6 inches.
Jonathan Simon, Abundant Life Christian, sophomore
Simon won WIAA Division 3 state titles in the 800-meter run (1:54.30), 1,600 (4:20.02), and 3,200 (9:21.15).
Jemekhi Tally, Homestead, senior
Tally claimed his second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state title in the 800 meters in a meet-record time of 1:51.00 and was a key member of the winning 4x800 relay team.
Zander Zawislan, Stratford, senior
Zawislan won the 200-meter dash in a time of 21.76 seconds and added a victory in the 400 in a WIAA Division 3 meet-record time of 47.40.
Cole Zielinski, Waukesha West, junior
Zielinski claimed his second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state title in the long jump with a meet-record distance of 25 feet, 9 3/4 inches, followed with a victory in the triple jump (48-2), and was a member of the winning meet-record setting 4x200 relay (1:25.65).
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.