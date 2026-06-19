Congratulations to Arrowhead junior Trey Resch for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Boys Track and Field's Top Athlete of 2026.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2026 accomplishments of 18 talented athletes from throughout the state June 11-June 18), the Arrowhead standout came out on top.

Resch claimed Division 1 state titles in the 100-meter dash (10.59), 200 meters (20.98), and was a member of the first-place meet-record setting 4x100 relay (40.84) as the high-powered Warhawks tied for second place at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships on June 5-6.

Trey Resch of Arrowhead has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin Boys Track and Field's Top Athlete of 2026. | Arrowhead Track

Resch earned 50% of the vote to take top honors, Rice Lake senior Carter Kucko finished second (36%), and Waukesha West junior Cole Zielinski was third (7%) in the week-long poll.

Other nominees included:

Breck Anderson, Edgerton, junior

Anderson claimed his second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state title in the high jump, finishing with a height of 6 feet, 8 inches.

Ashton Clark, Ladysmith, senior

Clark claimed WIAA Division 3 state titles in the high jump (6-6) and long jump (22-11 1/2), repeating as champion in both events.

Keaton Dauk, Pulaski, junior

Dauk claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 300 hurdles, finishing in a winning time of 37.91 seconds.

Owen Dornfeld, Markesan, junior

Dornfeld claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the triple jump, finishing with a winning distance of 45 feet, 8 3/4 inches.

Richie Flanigan, Notre Dame Academy, junior

Flanigan claimed a WIAA Division 2 state title in the discus, finishing with a distance of 176 feet, 8 inches.

Lucas Hansen, Hayward, senior

Hansen claimed a WIAA Division 2 title in the 300 hurdles, finishing in a first-place time of 37.81 seconds.

Carter Kucko, Rice Lake, senior

Kucko claimed a WIAA Division 2 state title in the 3,200-meter run finishing in a meet-record time of 9:01.75 and added a victory in the 1,600 (4:11.65).

Grady Lenn, De Pere, senior

Lenn claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the 1,600 (4:03.90) and 3,200 (in a meet-record time of 8:49.15), repeating as champion in both events.

Chris Marcell, Marathon, senior

Marcell won a WIAA Division 3 state title in the shot put with a meet-record throw of 63 feet, 7 inches and added a victory in the discus (201-6).

Kolton Peters, Coleman, junior

Peters claimed a WIAA Division 3 state title in the 110 hurdles, establishing a meet record in a time of 14.25 seconds.

Wyatt Rouamba, Xavier, senior

Rouamba claimed a WIAA Division 2 title in the triple jump, finishing with a meet-record distance of 47 feet, 11 1/2 inches.

Hudson Samolinski, Winneconne, senior

Samolinski claimed a WIAA Division 2 state title in the shot put, finishing with a distance of 61 feet, 2 3/4 inches.

Blake Schneider, River Falls, senior

Schneider claimed a WIAA Division 1 state title in the pole vault with a winning height of 15 feet, 6 inches.

Jonathan Simon, Abundant Life Christian, sophomore

Simon won WIAA Division 3 state titles in the 800-meter run (1:54.30), 1,600 (4:20.02), and 3,200 (9:21.15).

Jemekhi Tally, Homestead, senior

Tally claimed his second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state title in the 800 meters in a meet-record time of 1:51.00 and was a key member of the winning 4x800 relay team.

Zander Zawislan, Stratford, senior

Zawislan won the 200-meter dash in a time of 21.76 seconds and added a victory in the 400 in a WIAA Division 3 meet-record time of 47.40.

Cole Zielinski, Waukesha West, junior

Zielinski claimed his second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state title in the long jump with a meet-record distance of 25 feet, 9 3/4 inches, followed with a victory in the triple jump (48-2), and was a member of the winning meet-record setting 4x200 relay (1:25.65).

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com