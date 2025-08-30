High School

Tyler Johannik of Waukesha West Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's top returning linebacker of 2025

Johannik earned 54% of the vote to outdistance Arrowhead senior Brendan Foley, who placed second with 10%

Jeff Hagenau

Waukesha West senior Tyler Johannik (44) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's top returning linebacker of 2025.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 15 hard-hitting linebackers from throughout the state) August 22-August 29, the Waukesha West standout came out on top.

The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection registered 95 tackles and 2.5 sacks for West last season.

Johannik received 54% of the vote to claim top honors, Arrowhead senior Brendan Foley finished second (10%), Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior Jack Wilson placed third (6%), and Mukwonago senior Noah Dodds took fourth (4%).

