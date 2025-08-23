Vote: Who Is The Top Wisconsin High School Linebacker Entering the 2025 Football Season?
With the exciting start of the highly anticipated high school football season finally here, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best returning players throughout the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best.
We began with the talented quarterbacks, hard-working running backs, versatile wide receivers, and standout tight ends so now let's focus on the hard-hitting linebackers from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!
Voting remains open until August 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2024 season; the poll is below the list of players)
Cayden Cavanaugh, De Pere, junior
The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) first-team selection registered 139 tackles and seven forced fumbles as De Pere finished third in the league standings, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and ended the year 7-4 overall.
Noah Dodds, Mukwonago, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection registered 144 tackles and 1.5 sacks as Mukwonago placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished the season 10-3 overall.
Brendan Foley, Arrowhead, senior
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state selection and Classic 8 Conference Defensive Player of the Year registered 131 tackles, 10 sacks, and a forced fumble as Arrowhead earned a share of the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season 9-3 overall.
Brock Gauthier, Bay Port, senior
The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection and All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) first-team selection registered 131 tackles and 8.5 sacks as Bay Port finished second in the league standings, claimed the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and finished the season 12-2 overall.
Tyler Heinle, Grafton, senior
The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection and All-Woodland Conference first-team selection registered 73 tackles and four sacks as Grafton captured the Woodland Conference championship, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished the season 11-2 overall.
Hunter Holz, Wauwatosa West, senior
The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection registered 84 tackles and one sack as Wauwatosa West tied for third in the league standings, and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Tyler Johannik, Waukesha West, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection registered 95 tackles and 2.5 sacks for West last season.
Xzavier Mielke, Hamilton, senior
The All-Greater Metro first-team selection registered 82 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles as Hamilton finished second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Divsion 1 playoffs, and ended the year 7-3 overall.
Isaac Miller, Catholic Memorial, junior
The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection registered 43 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles as Catholic Memorial earned a share of the Parkland Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state title game, and finished the season 11-3 overall.
Jack Murray, Brookfield East, senior
The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection registered 83 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble as Brookfield East finished fifth in the league standings.
Tyler Richter, Franklin, senior
The All-Southeast Conference selection registered 50 tackles and four sacks as Franklin won the league championship, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and ended the year 10-1 overall.
Kaden Smolinski, Lake Mills, senior
The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection and All-Capitol Conference first-team selection registered 47 tackles and a forced fumble as Lake Mills placed second in the Capitol Conference, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and ended the season 10-2 overall.
Julian Terriquez, Waukesha North, senior
The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection registered 78 tackles and a forced fumble as Waukesha North placed fourth in the league standings.
Ben Wenzel, Appleton North, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection registered 83 tackles and two forced fumbles as Appleton North placed second in the league standings and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Jack Wilson, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, senior
The All-Badger Conference (Small Division) first-team selection registered 102 tackles and 4.5 sacks as Mount Horeb/Barneveld won the league championship, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished the season 11-1 overall.
Disclaimer: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
