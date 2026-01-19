High School

Tyler Tiutczenko of Pewaukee Voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top 3-point Shooter for 2025-26

Tiutczenko earned 41% of the vote to outdistance Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah sophomore Brayden Smith, who finished second with 26%

Pewaukee's Tyler Tiutczenko (33) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin Boys Basketball's Top 3-point Shooter of 2025-26
Congratulations to Pewaukee senior forward Tyler Tiutczenko for being voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top 3-point Shooter for the 2025-26 season.

In the fan-voted poll (held Jan. 11-Jan. 18), consisting of 17 talented players from throughout the state, the Pewaukee standout came out on top.

Tiutczenko, an All-Woodland Conference (West Division) second team selection last season, has converted 38 of 71 shots from 3-point range (53.5%) through 11 games for the Pirates (6-5 overall).

Tiutczenko received 41% of the vote to claim top honors, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah sophomore Brayden Smith finished second (26%), Little Chute sophomore Henry Knudsen placed third (19%), and Lomira junior Keegan Kell was fourth (8%). There were 9,051 votes registered in the week-long poll.

