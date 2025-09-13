Marlins Broadcast Held Contest for Free Hot Dogs With One Simple, Hilarious Request
Baseball is all about the atmosphere. The crack of the bat at the ballpark, the peanuts, the Cracker Jack, the hot dogs.
Sure, there are the diehard baseball purists who can rattle off anything about each player on their favorite team. But, there are plenty of fans that head to the ballpark solely to take in that atmosphere. The Marlins’ broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network aimed to challenge those fans Friday as the team took on the Tigers.
“Somebody, name a Marlin, get a hot dog. Name a Marlin, free hot dog for a Marlin,” team reporter Jeremy Taché exclaimed as he power walked through the concourse at LoanDepot park.
“Sammy Alcántara,” he first fan he stopped for responded. That's not quite right, as righthander Sandy Alcántara toed the rubber for the Marlins Friday, but the answer was still good enough for the prize.
Taché continued to quickly speed through the concourse and stopped for two other fans who correctly answered the question as they both named second baseman Xavier Edwards. Maybe the challenge wasn’t as difficult as he initially thought as no fan shown got stumped, but it was hilarious entertainment from the local broadcast for the 69–79 Marlins.
“We got two Xavier Edwards, one Sammy Alcántara,” he said as he ended the segment. "That’ll do.”
Close enough.
Outside of the funny bit, Friday was a good night for the Marlins as they defeated the Tigers 8–2, although Detroit’s starter and AL Cy Young Award frontrunner Tarik Skubal left the game in the fourth inning with an apparent injury.