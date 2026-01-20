High School

Vote: Who is Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Rebounder of 2025-26?

Here are 17 candidates for your voting consideration

Jeff Hagenau

Slinger forward Jack Kohnen (3) fights for a rebound versus Freedom in a non-conference game in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout on Friday, December 27, 2024.
Slinger forward Jack Kohnen (3) fights for a rebound versus Freedom in a non-conference game in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout on Friday, December 27, 2024. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the action-packed Wisconsin high school boys basketball season in full swing, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding players and cast your vote for the best.

We began by looking at the most prolific individual scoring threats and talented 3-point shooters so now it's time to take a look at the top rebounders from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of high-caliber boys basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until January 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Bound.com, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)

Bo Bijl, Oakfield, senior

Bijl is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game (3.3 offensive, 9.3 defensive) in leading Oakfield (9-2 overall).

Mason Busse, McDonell Central, senior

Busse is averaging 11.4 rebounds (5.6 offensive, 5.8 defensive) in leading McDonnell Central (7-5 overall).

Donovan Davis, Freedom, junior

Davis is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game (3.1 offensive, 8.5 defensive) in leading Freedom (14-0 overall).

Cody Gentz, Pardeeville, junior

Gentz is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game (6.7 offensive, 5.9 defensive) in leading Pardeeville (11-2 overall).

Henry Gruetzmacher, Brookfield Central, senior

Gruetzmacher is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game (3.7 offensive, 7.9 defensive) in leading Brookfield Central (7-5 overall).

Charlie Hoel, Stanley-Boyd, junior

Hoel is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game (3.0 offensive, 8.5 defensive) in leading Stanley-Boyd (10-1 overall).

Andrew Jensen, Kaukauna, senior

Jensen is averaging 12.1 rebounds per game (2.3 offensive, 9.8 defensive) in leading Kaukauna (11-1 overall).

Emmit Johnson, Lake Holcombe, junior

Johnson is averaging 13.0 rebounds per game (5.0 offensive, 8.0 defensive) in leading Lake Holcombe (5-5 overall).

Jack Kohnen, Slinger, junior

Kohnen is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game (1.9 offensive, 9.7 defensive) in leading Slinger (11-3 overall).

Jase Navis, Mauston, sophomore

Navis is averaging 12.2 rebounds per game (2.2 offensive, 10.0 defensive) in leading Mauston (9-3 overall).

Hayden Redington, Berlin, senior

Redington is averaging 14.1 rebounds per game (4.9 offensive, 9.2 defensive) in leading Berlin (10-3 overall).

Miles Schmidgall, Fall Creek, junior

Schmidgall is averaging 12.4 rebounds per game (4.0 offensive, 8.4 defensive) in leading Fall Creek (7-2 overall).

Jakari Smith, Milwaukee Bradley Tech, senior

Smith is averaging 13.6 rebounds per game (3.7 offensive, 9.9 defensive) in leading Milwaukee Bradley Tech (6-7 overall).

Brandon Wagner, Turtle Lake, senior

Wagner is averaging 15.1 rebounds per game (4.4 offensive, 11.1 defensive) in leading Turtle Lake (10-3 overall).

Arlon Walter, Kickapoo, senior

Walter is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game (5.0 offensive, 6.6 defensive) in leading Kickapoo (13-0 overall).

Ryan Westrich, Bonduel, senior

Westrich is averaging 11.1 rebounds per game (3.7 offensive, 7.4 defensive) in leading Bonduel (12-0 overall).

Quinn Widiker, Webster, senior

Widiker is averaging 14.1 rebounds per game (4.6 offensive, 9.5 defensive) in leading Webster (12-0 overall).

About Our Player Poll Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin