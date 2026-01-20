Vote: Who is Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Rebounder of 2025-26?
With the action-packed Wisconsin high school boys basketball season in full swing, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding players and cast your vote for the best.
We began by looking at the most prolific individual scoring threats and talented 3-point shooters so now it's time to take a look at the top rebounders from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of high-caliber boys basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until January 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Bound.com, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Bo Bijl, Oakfield, senior
Bijl is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game (3.3 offensive, 9.3 defensive) in leading Oakfield (9-2 overall).
Mason Busse, McDonell Central, senior
Busse is averaging 11.4 rebounds (5.6 offensive, 5.8 defensive) in leading McDonnell Central (7-5 overall).
Donovan Davis, Freedom, junior
Davis is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game (3.1 offensive, 8.5 defensive) in leading Freedom (14-0 overall).
Cody Gentz, Pardeeville, junior
Gentz is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game (6.7 offensive, 5.9 defensive) in leading Pardeeville (11-2 overall).
Henry Gruetzmacher, Brookfield Central, senior
Gruetzmacher is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game (3.7 offensive, 7.9 defensive) in leading Brookfield Central (7-5 overall).
Charlie Hoel, Stanley-Boyd, junior
Hoel is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game (3.0 offensive, 8.5 defensive) in leading Stanley-Boyd (10-1 overall).
Andrew Jensen, Kaukauna, senior
Jensen is averaging 12.1 rebounds per game (2.3 offensive, 9.8 defensive) in leading Kaukauna (11-1 overall).
Emmit Johnson, Lake Holcombe, junior
Johnson is averaging 13.0 rebounds per game (5.0 offensive, 8.0 defensive) in leading Lake Holcombe (5-5 overall).
Jack Kohnen, Slinger, junior
Kohnen is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game (1.9 offensive, 9.7 defensive) in leading Slinger (11-3 overall).
Jase Navis, Mauston, sophomore
Navis is averaging 12.2 rebounds per game (2.2 offensive, 10.0 defensive) in leading Mauston (9-3 overall).
Hayden Redington, Berlin, senior
Redington is averaging 14.1 rebounds per game (4.9 offensive, 9.2 defensive) in leading Berlin (10-3 overall).
Miles Schmidgall, Fall Creek, junior
Schmidgall is averaging 12.4 rebounds per game (4.0 offensive, 8.4 defensive) in leading Fall Creek (7-2 overall).
Jakari Smith, Milwaukee Bradley Tech, senior
Smith is averaging 13.6 rebounds per game (3.7 offensive, 9.9 defensive) in leading Milwaukee Bradley Tech (6-7 overall).
Brandon Wagner, Turtle Lake, senior
Wagner is averaging 15.1 rebounds per game (4.4 offensive, 11.1 defensive) in leading Turtle Lake (10-3 overall).
Arlon Walter, Kickapoo, senior
Walter is averaging 11.6 rebounds per game (5.0 offensive, 6.6 defensive) in leading Kickapoo (13-0 overall).
Ryan Westrich, Bonduel, senior
Westrich is averaging 11.1 rebounds per game (3.7 offensive, 7.4 defensive) in leading Bonduel (12-0 overall).
Quinn Widiker, Webster, senior
Widiker is averaging 14.1 rebounds per game (4.6 offensive, 9.5 defensive) in leading Webster (12-0 overall).
