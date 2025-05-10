Vote: Who is Wisconsin high school softball's top outfielder in 2025?
With the spring season now in full swing, it is time to take a look at some of the top high schoolsoftball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best at their position.
Last week, we started with the hard-throwing pitchers, and now it's time to focus on the talented outfielders from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveWI and let us know about other athletes worthy of fans' attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see a pitcher, catcher or infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players)
Voting ends Saturday, May 17 at 11:59 PM PT.
Eliana Bates, Chilton, senior
All-Eastern Wisconsin Conference first-team selection who contributed a .371 batting average and 14 RBIs in 2024.
Daina Bieck, Brookfield Central, senior
Earned first-team All-Greater Metro Conference honors last season, recording 19 putouts and four assists with a .920 fielding percentage through 114 innings. She helped lead the Lancers to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals.
Paige Bodenheimer, Kaukauna, junior
The two-time first-team Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association all-state selection, first-team all-district selection, and first-team All-Fox Valley Association choice finished with a .500 batting average, .542 OBP (on-base-percentage), 34 hits, 21 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases as the Galloping Ghosts advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in 2024.
Samantha Brunner, Muskego, sophomore
The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection finished with a .492 batting average for the Warriors. She registered 29 putouts with 10 assists in 2024 for Classic 8 Conference champion Muskego, which advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game.
Emmy Coulter, Germantown, senior
Three-time Greater Metro Conference selection and DePaul University recruit registered 21 putouts and three assists with a .923 fielding percentage through 106 innings in 2024. She maintained a .463 batting average with 31 hits and 26 runs scored for the Warhawks, who advanced to the WIAA sectional semifinals.
Jacquelyn Cox, Arrowhead, senior
The Villanova University recruit is a three-time WFSCA all-state selection and four-year varsity starter who helped the Warhawks to two Classic 8 Conference titles. She finished with a .474 batting average, 45 hits, 17 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and is ranked as the second-best outfielder in the Midwest (28th nationally).
Hildie Dempsey, Jefferson, senior
The 2024 WFSCA first-team all-state selection and University of Central Florida recruit registered 24 putouts and 11 assists with a .972 fielding percentage through 162 innings. She had a .533 batting average with 49 hits, 35 runs scored,12 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in leading Jefferson to the Rock Valley Conference title and a trip to the WIAA sectional semifinals.
Mya Dernbach, Almond-Bancroft, junior
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection earned a unanimous berth on the Central Wisconsin South all-conference team last season. She finished with a .440 batting average with 22 hits, 22 runs scored, 12 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in helping the Eagles to a second-place league finish and berth in the WIAA Division 5 sectional semis.
Alexis Kiedrowski, Racine Lutheran, senior
The All-Metro Classic Conference selection generated 13 hits and 22 RBIs as the team earned a share of the league title in 2024.
Annabelle Markiewicz, Coleman, senior
The Marinette & Oconto Conference all-league selection played a key role as the Cougars won a conference title and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals last season.
Addy McNett, Belmont, junior
The all-state honorable mention selection helped the Braves to the WIAA Division 4 regional championship.
Carli Moldenhauer, Oconomowoc, senior
The Classic 8 Conference second-team all-league selection, all-district honorable mention, and Ripon College recruit helped the Raccoons to the WIAA regional finals in 2024.
Kaylie Moore, Grantsburg, junior
The all-state honorable mention selection, all-district choice, and Lakeland-West Conference first-team selection finished with a .465 batting average as Grantsburg won a league title and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 sectional finals.
Emma Niemczyk, Oshkosh North, senior
The Fox Valley Association first-team all-conference selection and Drury University recruit finished with a.450 batting average and 36 hits in 2024.
Nataliha Oleniczak, Whitnall, senior
The three-time Woodland Conference-East first-team selection and Heartland Community College recruit played a key role as the Falcons won their second consecutive league championship.
Jordan Roth, Stevens Point, junior
The second-team WFSCA all-state selection guided Stevens Point to a Wisconsin Valley Conference title and a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal appearance.
Hailey Schaumburg, Hamilton, senior
The first-team all-state selection, first-team All-Greater Metro Conference selection, and first-team all-district choice guided the Chargers to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals in 2024. The versatile four-year starter finished with a .552 batting average, .747 slugging percentage, 36 hits, 20 RBIs, and 45 runs scored. Defensively, she contributed 32 putouts and two assists.
MacKenna Shultis, Fond du Lac, junior
The junior was a Fox Valley Association first-team all-conference selection and an all-district honorable mention.
Ellery Stoltz, New Berlin Eisenhower, senior
The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped power the Lions to an appearance in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals with a .442 batting average, .628 slugging percentage, 38 hits, 26 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.
Maggie Woller, Mosinee, senior
The first-team WFSCA all-state selection played a critical role in helping lead the Indians to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.
