Wauwatosa East Red Raiders Rise to the Occasion With Inspired Season-opening Victory
Wauwatosa East High School head football coach Tom Swittel has tackled many challenges over the course of his long, storied career.
With that said, an unexpected, disheartening obstacle has taken it all to an entirely different level for the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, currently in his second stint with the Red Raiders.
Hart Park, which serves as the home field for both the Wauwatosa East and Marquette football programs, was rendered unlikely to see action for the 2025 season.
The popular, long-time high school football stadium based in Wauwatosa (located in southeast Wisconsin) was severely damaged by a combination of devastating storms, heavy rain, and flooding on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.
"I’ve been around a long time. Now I’m back for my second stint and I can definitely say that this has never happened before," said Swittel,in an interview with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Michael Whitlow. "We're in untested waters right now, but I like the plan that we have. It’s the very best plan we could have under the circumstances. We don't anticipate being at Hart Park at all this entire year."
Wauwatosa East will play the majority of its home games on the field of its intra-league rival, Wauwatosa West, this season.
The reigning Parkland Conference co-champion Red Raiders showcased their heart, determination, and resilience by defeating Milwaukee Riverside 56-0 in a non-conference season-opener at Milwaukee Vincent on Aug. 21. Senior running back Zyon White finished with four touchdowns to lead the statement-making offensive effort.
It was an impressive feat considering the trying, chaotic circumstances leading up to the highly anticipated season opener.
"It's a great way to start the season," said Swittel, in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel following the team's memorable season-opening victory. "We got everybody in the game, which was nice. You'd always want the opportunity to do that, but we were just so sloppy with penalties and things. You play as you practice and you can kind of see how we've practiced recently, but we're going to get better. We will get better. No excuses."
The veteran head coach credited Wauwatosa East Athletic Director Andrew Thompson and his staff, the dedicated parents, and his hard-working seniors for turning a difficult, nearly season-ending situation into a positive, foundation-building experience to remember.
"I certainly can't take credit for anything," Swittel added. "There's so many people working on our behalf. I just try to orchestrate things, but when I have an idea or if I think something really needs to happen, we have the people that can make it happen. This has truly been a team effort."
Wauwatosa East is scheduled to face Pius in a non-conference game at Wisconsin Lutheran College on Friday at 7 p.m.
Marquette began its season with a 53-22 loss to Arrowhead in a non-conference game at Menomonee Falls on Aug. 22. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to face Fond du Lac in a non-conference road game Friday at 7 p.m.
Marquette's three remaining home games will now take place at Wisconsin Lutheran College (Oct. 3), Nicolet (Oct. 10), and Brookfield Central (Oct. 17).
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com