Wisconsin boys high school hockey matchups and predictions for Division 2 Sectional Championship Week (2/26/25)

We have reached Sectional Championship week in Wisconsin high school hockey. So far, upsets within Division 2 postseason play have been lackluster compared to those over in Division 1, where we would see the No. 1 and undefeated SPASH Panthers lose after receiving a first round bye for the postseason.
Before Tuesday, 16 teams remained in the Division 2 tournament: four No. 1 seeds, four No. 2 seeds, four No. 3 seeds, but only three No. 4 seeds. Among them, No. 5 Cedarburg was the only team who pulled off an upset, though it was minor, comfortably defeating No. 4 Waupon (7-1) in the first round.
Because of the singular upset, it was mostly No. 1, No. 4 and No. 2, No. 3 matchups across the board on Tuesday. Underdogs continued to prevail, seeing all four No. 1 and No. 2 seeds moving on, downing No. 5 Cedarburg in the process.
These eight teams now begin preparing for their sectional championship on either Feb. 28 or Mar. 1. With a win, they get to represent their sectional at the 2025 State Boys Hockey Tournament.
High School on SI has the predictions for which four teams will come out on top.
Sectional 1:
(1) Amery vs. (2) Hayward
Prediction: (1) Amery
The Warriors this post season have scored 15 goals and only allowed one, led by the efforts of scorers Jacob Maxon and Logan Doten along with goalie Carter Meyer, Earlier in the season they shut out Hayward (3-0) in Hayward, showing that they are able to limit the Hurricanes scoring to a minimum. They should secure this win and be a No. 1 seed at state.
Sectional 2:
(1) Tomahawk vs. (2) Mosinee
Prediction: (2) Mosinee
You might think I'm crazy. Tomahawk has won this exact matchup twice and only allowed one goal both times, doing so at home and on the road. However, beating any team for the third time can be one of the toughest tasks in sports, especially in the postseason, and the Hatchets must travel to Mosinee, even as a No. 1 seed, to get it done again. I see the Indians getting an upset win here and then facing Amery in the Final Four.
Sectional 3:
(1) Somerset vs. (2) River Falls
Prediction: (1) Somerset
The Spartans this postseason has scored nine times, allowed two goals, and now gets to host their Sectional Championship matchup. They beat River Falls (2-1) earlier in the year and I expect them to do the same. However, I believe this will be the closest matchup of Sectional Championship Week in Division 2.
Sectional 4:
(1) McFarland vs. (2) Monona Grove
Prediction: (2) Monona Grove
The Silver Eagles have lost to McFarland (2-1) earlier in the year at home but have looked more impressive this postseason. McFarland just got by No. 5 Cedarburg (2-1) to advance to the final eight, indicating signs of fatigue. I expect Monona Grove to carry their dominating stretch into this matchup and come out with an upset.
